Hoobler Music offers musical opportunities in Enterprise

If you play a musical instrument, are hoping to learn or would like a place to play with other musicians, look no further than Hoobler Music Studios located on College Avenue in Enterprise. Roy Hoobler spoke recently to the Enterprise Lions Club about the many musical opportunities offered through the studio.

With a degree in piano performance, as well as having a teaching certificate, Hoobler has taught piano lessons, directed school bands and choirs and currently serves as the Minister of Music at St. Luke’s Methodist Church. He has a wide range of musical experience and is happy to share his expertise with the community. His music studio has rooms for private lessons and a performance area where recitals and plays are held and community musicians gather to play.

When Hoobler Music Studio opened in 2016, it was located on Glover Avenue. Soon, Hoobler realized he needed more space for lessons, summer camps, recitals and musical theater. He wanted to become more involved in the community and offer programs of interest to the community, so in 2018 the studio moved to its current location on College Street between the Depot and the College Street Church of Christ.