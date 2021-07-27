Hoobler Music offers musical opportunities in Enterprise

If you play a musical instrument, are hoping to learn or would like a place to play with other musicians, look no further than Hoobler Music Studios located on College Avenue in Enterprise. Roy Hoobler spoke recently to the Enterprise Lions Club about the many musical opportunities offered through the studio.
With a degree in piano performance, as well as having a teaching certificate, Hoobler has taught piano lessons, directed school bands and choirs and currently serves as the Minister of Music at St. Luke’s Methodist Church. He has a wide range of musical experience and is happy to share his expertise with the community. His music studio has rooms for private lessons and a performance area where recitals and plays are held and community musicians gather to play.
When Hoobler Music Studio opened in 2016, it was located on Glover Avenue. Soon, Hoobler realized he needed more space for lessons, summer camps, recitals and musical theater. He wanted to become more involved in the community and offer programs of interest to the community, so in 2018 the studio moved to its current location on College Street between the Depot and the College Street Church of Christ.
When ESCC discontinued its community choir, Hoobler started one, and he also started a jazz band for junior high students and formed a community band. With a few other instructors, Hoobler’s studio offers lessons and home school classes in different instruments. He said they have taught violin to as many as 20 students at a time. In the fall, the community orchestra will once again be active.
The community band meets on Tuesday nights and is currently working on several jazz pieces, and Hoobler noted that this is a good opportunity for those who cannot or do not participate in the school bands.
Last year due to COVID restrictions, the studio did remote learning for a couple of months before re-opening for in-person lessons and programs in July, and participation in the programs grew significantly last year. He started a youth musical theater and the group performed “School House Rock” last year and “Peter Pan” earlier this year, and the acting troupe is now preparing “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” for a December debut. The group is free to anyone who wants to participate, and tickets for the performances are sold to raise funds to cover the cost of the plays, which are open to the public.
On the last Friday night of the month, Hoobler and the studio host an open mic night, which is free to the public. Hoobler said that anyone who wants to participate in playing, singing or performing is welcome and that Enterprise has many talented individuals who are invited to take the stage.
To keep track of upcoming events and programs, follow Hoobler Music Studio on Facebook and call (334) 390-1009 for information regarding lessons or participation in the bands.