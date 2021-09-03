Hospitalization numbers continue to be a concern for area hospitals

In an update provided Friday morning, Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown said community transmission of COVID-19 remains high, and hospitalizations and deaths are still the top concerns.
Despite maintaining at around 2,800 hospitalizations over the last two weeks statewide, hospitals in the local area are still at or over capacity for medical beds, and ICUs are almost 33 percent over capacity, Brown said. Statewide, Alabama is short 94 ICU beds.
“As cases in the northern counties start to increase, we are noting a hospitalization rate growth from the south of the state to the north, so we are unsure of a downward shift for the state as a whole anytime soon,” he said.
The rate of those 18-39 and those under 18 being hospitalized is also higher than at any time, according to a state report from Aug. 27.
Because it takes several weeks to process and confirm cause of death, Brown said they have not seen a large reported increase in deaths over the last two week reporting period; however, numbers from the middle of August are now showing a slight increase, and seven deaths were added to Coffee County’s total, bringing the number up to 147.
The state experienced a 15 percent increase from 2,509 new cases per day from the previous report to 2,955 new cases per day. Because of discrepancies in reporting, Brown said it’s been difficult to pin down the correct number of new cases for the county.
“On the Alabama Department of Public Health Data and Surveillance dashboard main page, our numbers show 231 positive NAAT tests in a seven day period, or about 33 per day. The last report was about 34 per day, so this is about equal to the numbers we showed two weeks ago,” he said. “However, if we check the Centers for Disease Control website, they show 429 cases in the last seven days, or about 61 a day.”
Because of the discrepancies and delayed reporting of cases, Brown said they are now focusing on the positivity rating to give an idea of community transmission.
“These numbers are better aligned between various sites and agencies, so we feel they are more accurate for our planning purposes,” he said. “We have seen a slight decline in this rate, which gives us some hope that our cases may further plateau and perhaps start to decline in the coming month.”
The current positivity rate for Coffee County is 30.7, which is down from the previously reported 35.9 percent. Brown said the ideal rate would be below 5 percent. With Labor Day weekend activities, another spike in cases is a concern.
The vaccination rate has increased both county and state wide, allowing Alabama to surpass Mississippi and to no longer be ranked last in the nation. Locally, Coffee County increased from 34.5 percent with at least one dose and 26.3 percent completing their vaccinations to 36.78 percent completing at least one dose and 28.75 percent completing their series. As a state, Alabama reports 38.6 percent completing the series of shots and 50 percent completing at least one dose.