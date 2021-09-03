Hospitalization numbers continue to be a concern for area hospitals

“On the Alabama Department of Public Health Data and Surveillance dashboard main page, our numbers show 231 positive NAAT tests in a seven day period, or about 33 per day. The last report was about 34 per day, so this is about equal to the numbers we showed two weeks ago,” he said. “However, if we check the Centers for Disease Control website, they show 429 cases in the last seven days, or about 61 a day.”

Because of the discrepancies and delayed reporting of cases, Brown said they are now focusing on the positivity rating to give an idea of community transmission.

“These numbers are better aligned between various sites and agencies, so we feel they are more accurate for our planning purposes,” he said. “We have seen a slight decline in this rate, which gives us some hope that our cases may further plateau and perhaps start to decline in the coming month.”

The current positivity rate for Coffee County is 30.7, which is down from the previously reported 35.9 percent. Brown said the ideal rate would be below 5 percent. With Labor Day weekend activities, another spike in cases is a concern.