Stone Martin Builders, one of the largest homebuilders across Alabama and the region, recently opened the model home for the new Hunter’s Hill community in Enterprise with an Enterprise Chamber of Commerce hosted ribbon cutting.

The family-focused community will feature 38 home sites in the first phase located less than 10 miles from Fort Rucker. Future Hunter’s Hill residents can choose from 16 home plan designs that feature three to five bedrooms, two to four bathrooms, and various exterior options.

Hunter’s Hill marks Stone Martin Builder’s first entrance into Enterprise. “Deciding where your family will begin the next chapter of their lives is the most important decision you can make. When you begin designing your home at Hunter’s Hill, you can trust our team’s unparalleled craftsmanship and dedicated customer service to make the process as easy as possible,” said Frank Plan, CEO of SMB. “We are excited to introduce our affordable family housing in Enterprise that not only supports secure living but also fulfills your creative vision of a home to make special memories in for generations to come.”

Stone Martin Builders’ collection of homes includes two-story plans, spacious rooms, two-car garages, ten-foot ceilings on the main floor, elegant flooring, granite countertops, energy-efficient appliances, smart home technology, and spray foam insulation. Residents can customize their home’s exterior with a variety of options to choose from for brick, paint, stone, and doors.

“The Hunter’s Hill neighborhood offers families quality and accessibility with great schools, employers, and recreational options in the community,” said Sarah Martin south division sales manager of SMB. “Enterprise’s beautiful scenery and convenience to the city’s best offerings is driving the area’s reputation as one of the most desirable housing markets in Alabama.”

Conveniently located off Ozark Highway and Porter Lunsford Road, the neighborhood has easy access to U.S. Highway 27 and U.S. Highway 84.

Based in the Auburn-Opelika area, Stone Martin Builders is dedicated to developing aspirational communities throughout Alabama and Georgia, including Huntsville, Athens, Prattville, Montgomery, Auburn/Opelika, Dothan, and Columbus, Georgia.