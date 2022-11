The Daleville Department of Public Safety was the recent recipient of the generosity of the members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local Lodge 2003.

Members of the local lodge, based in Daleville, collected stuffed animals to give to the first responders for children in the community.

Daleville DPS Chief John Crawford thanked IAMAW Representative Daniel McCormick for the organization’s generosity and spirit of community service.