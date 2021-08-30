Ida brings slight risk of severe weather

As of Monday morning, Ida is a tropical storm moving north into Mississippi with expectations of making a turn to the northeast Monday night. According to the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency, impacts from Ida will be felt across the region the next few days as bands of rain move through our area beginning Monday afternoon.

A flash flood watch was issued for portions of the Florida Panhandle and southeast Alabama, including Coffee County. The area is also in a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather on both Monday and Tuesday.

Hazards include:

There is the potential for flash flooding across portions of the Florida Panhandle and southeast Alabama Monday afternoon through Tuesday.

A few tornadoes will be possible Monday afternoon into Monday evening and Tuesday across our area.

Hazardous beach and boating conditions continue through Tuesday with a high risk of rip currents through at least Wednesday.

The Coffee County EMA has also provided information for those who want to assist Hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana and Mississippi.

They ask at this time you do not donate clothing, food, bottled water or other supplies and instead donate money.