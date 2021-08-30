Ida brings slight risk of severe weather

As of Monday morning, Ida is a tropical storm moving north into Mississippi with expectations of making a turn to the northeast Monday night. According to the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency, impacts from Ida will be felt across the region the next few days as bands of rain move through our area beginning Monday afternoon.
A flash flood watch was issued for portions of the Florida Panhandle and southeast Alabama, including Coffee County. The area is also in a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather on both Monday and Tuesday.
Hazards include:
- There is the potential for flash flooding across portions of the Florida Panhandle and southeast Alabama Monday afternoon through Tuesday.
- A few tornadoes will be possible Monday afternoon into Monday evening and Tuesday across our area.
- Hazardous beach and boating conditions continue through Tuesday with a high risk of rip currents through at least Wednesday.
The Coffee County EMA has also provided information for those who want to assist Hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana and Mississippi.
They ask at this time you do not donate clothing, food, bottled water or other supplies and instead donate money.
“After seeing destroyed homes and people who have lost everything, we may be tempted to donate clothing, food, bottled water or other supplies,” said Coffee County EMA Director James Brown. “Aid organizations say donations like that often create logistical nightmares and more expense. A financial donation can be spent on what is needed most at that particular moment.”
It is also important to know who you are giving to. Charity scams are abound after natural disasters. Give to trusted, mainstream organizations. If you are unsure about a group, check it out at the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance, the Charity Navigator, Charity Watch or GuideStar.
Here are some suggestions:
American Red Cross
Help people affected by Hurricane Ida by visiting redcross.org or calling 800-RED-CROSS.
Catholic Charities of Acadiana
They are listing ways for people to help the victims of Hurricane Ida, whether it is by monetary donation or volunteer work. Check the links and information below for ways to help. Monetary donation: give.classy.org/disaster or text RELIEF to 797979. Checks can be mailed to: Catholic Charities of Acadiana, PO Box 3177, Lafayette, LA 70502.
United Way
United Way of Southeast Louisiana is accepting donations and looking for volunteers. It has set up a fund to support both short- and long-term relief efforts. You can find more information on its website at www.unitedwaysela.org
Salvation Army
The Salvation Army also operates a command unit, refrigerated truck, a laundry unit, shower unit, bunkhouse, and two Field Kitchens. These kitchens can produce between 15,000-20,000 meals per day. Online: give.helpsalvationarmy.org/. By phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769)
World Central Kitchen
Chef José Andrés, who leads an organization that provides food relief in areas hit by disaster, tweeted that a team in New Orleans would activate its three kitchen facilities in the city. He said they have supplies already on hand for more than 100,000 meals. Those who wish to help can donate to donate.wck.org/give/.
All Hands and Hearts
All Hands and Hearts deploys volunteers to disaster sites to help with cleaning, rebuilding homes and creating a long-term recovery plan. You can donate to its fund at www.allhandsandhearts.org or sign up to volunteer.
Americares
Americares has a fund to support its deliveries of medicine, personal protective equipment and medical supplies to disaster areas. You can donate at www.americares.org
Operation Blessing
Operation Blessing partners, staff and disaster relief volunteers are the first on the ground, partnering with emergency management and local churches to bring food, clean water, medicine and other vital supplies to meet the immediate needs of those suffering. Donate online at ob.org/. To volunteer: ob.org/disaster-relief/volunteer/.
Pet Relief Agencies
Humane Society Disaster Relief: Donate online at www.humanesociety.org/disaster-relief