Mention was made here recently of the late Fred Russell, long-time Nashville Banner sports editor, whose life was full of tricking and being tricked by friends.
One of his ruses began when one of his cronies, a Nashville haberdasher, called Fred announcing a mutual friend had just bought a new hat.
“Be right there,” Fred said.
Moments later, Fred and the clothier had put gold initials in the inner band of an identical hat to the one the other fellow’d just bought … except in a different size.
After changing the size tag, Fred sneaked the hat back into his office.
Almost daily, Fred would swap the hats, leaving the guy wondering why some days the hat fit and other days it didn’t.
If the guy put tissue paper inside the line of the larger hat, Fred put it into the smaller, so that at times the hat was perched atop its owner’s head or over his ears.
Took two YEARS for the dude to catch onto Fred’s hoodwinking.
Another trick Fred used, this one in occasional columns, was to mention memories of years gone by and ideas to make life more exciting, with no explanations, sorta like this:
Holler at golf tournaments or within your own sixsome … have one driver in NASCAR events drive his/her car clockwise … dye but don’t boil Easter eggs … wear Halloween masks every day … ignore detour signs … sing at the top of your lungs in stores, movies, etc. … wear clothes inside out … stand up throughout all events … spoil books/movies for friends by giving away end … holler “Yahtzee” whenever/wherever … roller skate in buffalo herds … spell words however you want two … scratch where it itches … let the world be your bathroom … talk really loud on cell phones … agree to nothing … explode firecrackers in your own hands … don’t celebrate holidays … ignore thespacebaronyourkeyboard … in other words:
Ignore ALL rules!
As in wearing masks in public in throughout this COVID-19 era, whether or not the governor/other elected officials mandate it.
Apparently, lessons from U.S. history, like on this date in 1912 when the RMS Titanic sailed from Queenstown, Ireland, bound for the United States on its maiden voyage, are forgotten.
Sorta feels like the whole country’s aboard the world’s largest ship unknowingly headed for a gigantic iceberg, without enough lifeboats to save us all.
History repeats and some topics never disappear.
On this date in:
1951—U.S. President Harry S. Truman relieved Gen. Douglas MacArthur of his command in Korea ... and we still have troops there.
1956—Montgomery-born Nat King Cole was attacked on stage in Birmingham in a civil rights demonstration; and
1976—the Apple I computer created by Steve Jobs was released for sale At Enterprise Junior High School in the early-1960s, the late Mrs. Martha Benton taught us computers would likely become the greatest tool mankind’s ever known.
Mrs. Benton said computers would make lives easier, less complicated and would allow us more free time for rest, relaxation and doing good deeds.