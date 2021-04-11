Ignore ALL rules!

Mention was made here recently of the late Fred Russell, long-time Nashville Banner sports editor, whose life was full of tricking and being tricked by friends.

One of his ruses began when one of his cronies, a Nashville haberdasher, called Fred announcing a mutual friend had just bought a new hat.

“Be right there,” Fred said.

Moments later, Fred and the clothier had put gold initials in the inner band of an identical hat to the one the other fellow’d just bought … except in a different size.

After changing the size tag, Fred sneaked the hat back into his office.

Almost daily, Fred would swap the hats, leaving the guy wondering why some days the hat fit and other days it didn’t.

If the guy put tissue paper inside the line of the larger hat, Fred put it into the smaller, so that at times the hat was perched atop its owner’s head or over his ears.

Took two YEARS for the dude to catch onto Fred’s hoodwinking.

Another trick Fred used, this one in occasional columns, was to mention memories of years gone by and ideas to make life more exciting, with no explanations, sorta like this: