Inaugural Dolly Parton Look-Alike Contest a success, organizers say

Raising more than $4,000, the first Dolly Parton Look-Alike Contest fundraiser for the Imagination Library of Coffee County named in Parton’s honor, was deemed a success, Judy Penuel said after the event held at the Enterprise State Community College Friday.

“We are excited to have this amazing book gifting program available for all children ages five and under in Coffee County and Fort Rucker, and what was more fun than a room full of Dollys to raise money to support this program,” said Penuel, Imagination Library of Coffee County coordinator and the person leading the charge to raise the $15,000 required before the program can begin registering children. Every $26 provides one child one book a month for 12 months.

The early childhood reading program was started for children in her home county in East Tennessee in 1995 by singer and songwriter Dolly Parton as a tribute to her father, who was unable to read or write, Penuel said. “Dolly’s vision was to foster a love of reading among her county’s preschool children and their families by providing them with the gift of a specially selected book each month.”

Pat Peters, Raney Mack, Pamela McDaniel, KD Byrd, Stacy Thames, Marie Wardrobe, Tonya Howell, Julie Butterworth, Joan Williams and Robin Foy were the contestants during the event emceed by WTVY Chief Meteorologist David Paul and judged Mary Grace Brannon, Dawn Johnson and Kay Vincent.

“Sheila Quattlebaum, an accomplished singer-songwriter and instructor at Hoobler music in Enterprise, entertained the audience with some of Dolly’s favorite songs and accompanied several of the contestants as they delivered more great Dolly music,” said Penuel. “The other highlight of the evening was our State Sen. Josh Carnley sharing the news of Gov. Kay Ivey’s announcement that the State of Alabama is partnering with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to provide free books to every registered child from birth to five years of age in the state.

“We are proud to be the first program available in the Wiregrass and look forward to growing our program and working with other Wiregrass communities to develop their programs,” she said.

Joan Williams was crowned “Miss Dolly” and Julie Butterworth was the “People’s Choice” award winner. “But the real winners are the pre-school children of Coffee County and Fort Rucker who register to receive free books through the Coffee County Imagination Library,” said Penuel.

The program is in communities throughout the United States and in Canada, Australia, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom and has grown to the point that there are over two million books a month delivered to two million children worldwide, she said. “There are more than 40 affiliate programs in the state of Alabama.”

The Imagination Library was adopted by the state of Tennessee in 2004 and has gone on to be adopted by several states, Penuel said.

Penuel said she had worked with Parton when the program was started in 1995 and has seen first-hand the positive results. “Statistics show that children who have participated in the Imagination Library have scored 29 percent higher when they went into school, up through third grade,” she said.

There are 3,200 children in the eligible age group in Coffee County, 2,500 of that number live in the city of Enterprise, Penuel said, adding that a group of volunteers in Coffee County are working to raise the $15,000 required before actual registration of the children can begin. The funds are being administered through the Central Alabama Community Foundation, a nonprofit philanthropic organization.

The Imagination Library of Coffee County has partnerships with the Enterprise and Elba public libraries to help educate families about the benefits of the free books program. “The program aligns with the schools’ compliance with the Alabama Literacy Act passed in 2019,” she said.

The books are available in Spanish, Braille and audio versions. For more information contact Penuel at judy@readcoffeecounty.org or 877- 323-8663.