Inaugurating a guy named Joe

Even after Gomer Pyle dropped his gun from the roof thrice, apparently there was more security at the Mayberry, North Carolina, Courthouse than at the U.S. Capitol nowadays.
That was even true when Deputy Pyle was at Wally's Service Station, explaining "water'n air's free, but there's a charge for gas and oil."
So here we are on January 20, Inauguration Day for Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., 47th U.S. President, on a date already laden with important historical events, many concerning presidential stuff.
On January 20,
-1937 - Franklin D. Roosevelt became first U.S President inaugurated on January 20; before then, March 4 had been Inauguration Day in the one-time home of free speech.
-1942 - Nazi officials held the unpardonable Wannsee Conference in Berlin to organize their final plans to exterminate 11 million European Jews.
-1945 - Fourth and final Inauguration Day for Franklin D. Roosevelt
-1949 - First televised Inauguration Day Parade was broadcast to an estimated 10 million Americans who saw President Harry S. Truman take office
-1953 - Dwight D. Eisenhower became first U.S. President whose Inaugural Address was broadcast coast-to-coast
-1961 - America's first Roman Catholic president and youngest man elected to the Presidency to that point, John F. Kennedy, delivered his Inaugural Address bareheaded, thus changing men's fashion
-1965 - Lyndon B. Johnson inaugurated
-1969 - Former Vice-President Richard Nixon sworn in as 37th U.S. President
-1971 - Marvin Gaye released the haunting album, "What's Going On," that dealt with police brutality. Gaye was shot and killed on April 1, 1984, by his preacher father
-1973 - Nixon inaugurated for a second term; would vacate Presidency, Aug. 9, 1974
-1977 - Former Georgia Governor Jimmy Carter inaugurated
-1980 - Carter announced U.S. Olympic Team would boycott Moscow Olympics
-1981 - Ronald Reagan inaugurated the same day U.S. prisoners in Tehran were released after 444 days in captivity
-1986 - First Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday observed in U.S.
-1989 - Former Vice-President George H.W. Bush inaugurated
-1993 - Bill Clinton inaugurated
-2001 - George Bush inaugurated
-2009 - Barack Obama inaugurated
-2017 - Donald Trump inaugurated
-2021 - Joe Biden's peaceful transition of power inauguration scheduled
Biden's Inauguration, already altered due to COVID-19 concerns in this era of civil unrest, will likely be different than those before it.
Note: Be prepared to duck and cover near government offices today.
Trivially speaking, on Jan. 20, 1989, Reagan became the first U.S. President elected in a "0" year to leave the White House alive since 1840, when William Henry Harrison died 31 days into his term.
Abraham Lincoln, first elected in 1860, assassinated April 15, 1865.
James A. Garfield, elected in 1880, died from infection Sept. 19, 1881, after being shot earlier.
William McKinley, elected in 1900, assassinated in 1901.
Warren G. Harding, elected in 1920, died Aug. 2, 1923.
Franklin D. Roosevelt, elected to third term in 1940, died April 12, 1945.