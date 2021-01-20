Inaugurating a guy named Joe

Even after Gomer Pyle dropped his gun from the roof thrice, apparently there was more security at the Mayberry, North Carolina, Courthouse than at the U.S. Capitol nowadays.

That was even true when Deputy Pyle was at Wally's Service Station, explaining "water'n air's free, but there's a charge for gas and oil."

So here we are on January 20, Inauguration Day for Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., 47th U.S. President, on a date already laden with important historical events, many concerning presidential stuff.

On January 20,

-1937 - Franklin D. Roosevelt became first U.S President inaugurated on January 20; before then, March 4 had been Inauguration Day in the one-time home of free speech.

-1942 - Nazi officials held the unpardonable Wannsee Conference in Berlin to organize their final plans to exterminate 11 million European Jews.

-1945 - Fourth and final Inauguration Day for Franklin D. Roosevelt

-1949 - First televised Inauguration Day Parade was broadcast to an estimated 10 million Americans who saw President Harry S. Truman take office