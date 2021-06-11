Interim E-911 Coordinator takes reins upon Lon Jones’ retirement

The City of Enterprise employee family said a grateful goodbye to longtime E-911 Coordinator Lon Jones recently and welcomed interim director Tangi Hill.

At Jones’ retirement ceremony at City Hall, Mayor William E. Cooper presented him a plaque commemorating his almost 19 years of loyal, dedicated service as the city’s first E-911 coordinator.

“Lon has done a wonderful job to make this city better,” Cooper said. “E-911 is an important piece of technology; Lon, you’ve help to make sure that people could get emergency services to the right location where and when they needed help the most.

The Mayor said Jones has played a key role in creating an outstanding reputation for E-911 operation in Enterprise. “Through your leadership, this is probably one of the best managed systems in the state.”

Cooper and Police Chief Mike Moore said Jones’ work has affected many, many lives from behind the scenes and in a variety of helpful ways through the years.

“We appreciate everything you’ve done to better the city,” Moore said.

Hill, who has worked with Jones for more than five years, thanked him for teaching her the intricacies of the E-911 operation that will guide her as she takes over as interim coordinator.