Interviews for City Administrator are underway

At the end of the meeting, Mayor Bill Cooper said that interviews are underway for the city administrator position and he expects to offer a recommendation to the council at the next meeting. Individual interviews for the position of police chief will be scheduled in the coming days.

“We ask everyone to continue practicing safety measures as far as wearing masks and being careful going in and out of crowds,” Cooper said. "We are working with the Alabama Department of Public Health and the local Emergency Management Agency director in trying to find locations so we can get more shots in arms in Coffee County, so announcements will go out as soon as this is made possible. We want to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to take those shots because it’s very important."