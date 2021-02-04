Interviews for City Administrator are underway

The Enterprise City Council handled business in a short meeting Tuesday night at City Hall, approving a permit request for the Chamber’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade and receiving an update from the mayor on the status of the search for a city administrator.
Erin Grantham, executive director of the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, spoke to the council during the work session preceding the meeting to discuss the upcoming World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Half Pint .05K micro-run on March 13. The runs are scheduled as planned, if local and state health guidelines remain unchanged, but the post-race reception—usually hosted indoors—will need to look a little different.
In addition to the parade permit and street closure request for the half-K, Grantham included a special permit request to close Conner Street in order to be able to spread out and social distance.
“If we have the same amount of participants as we’ve had in previous years, that many people don’t need to be cooped up in one place at the same time in that close proximity,” she said.
Agreeing with Grantham’s sentiment that the event is still tentative and dependent on future state and local health guidelines, Council President Turner Townsend acknowledged their efforts to make it as safe as possible.
“I applaud your efforts to socially distance and to think creatively,” he said.
The council later unanimously approved her requests.
At the end of the meeting, Mayor Bill Cooper said that interviews are underway for the city administrator position and he expects to offer a recommendation to the council at the next meeting. Individual interviews for the position of police chief will be scheduled in the coming days.
He also encouraged citizens to continue to stay vigilant in their safety precautions.
“We ask everyone to continue practicing safety measures as far as wearing masks and being careful going in and out of crowds,” Cooper said. "We are working with the Alabama Department of Public Health and the local Emergency Management Agency director in trying to find locations so we can get more shots in arms in Coffee County, so announcements will go out as soon as this is made possible. We want to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to take those shots because it’s very important."
In other business, the Enterprise City Council:
- Authorized Accounts Payable (A) for January 2021 in the amount of $676,780. The City of Enterprise expenses accounted for $517,814.70 while the Water Works Board accounted for the remaining $158,965.30.
- Authorized Accounts Payable (B) for January 2021 in the amount of $125.02. The City of Enterprise expenses accounted for $21.98 while the Water Works Board accounted for the remaining $103.04.
- Authorized contract billings with: Barge Design Solutions for two invoices totaling $10,218.58 for administrative services at the new airport terminal and land acquisition services; Wiregrass Construction Co., Inc. for one invoice totaling $26,703.33 for Phase I of the FY20 resurfacing project; Poly, Inc. for one invoice totaling $2,239.81 for engineering and design services for Phase I of the FY20 resurfacing project; and USDA for one invoice totaling $2,748.15 for contract services regarding wildlife damage management. The total amount of approved contract billings was $41,909.87.
- Approved a travel request from Enterprise Police sergeants Michael Darbro and Gerard Dube to attend the First Line Supervision Course in Austell, Ga. From March 22 through 24 at a cost of $1,550.
- Held a public hearing prior to the consideration of the retail beer and retail wine license for Mufasa’s located at 2952 Rucker Blvd. No one spoke for or against the request, and it was unanimously approved.
- Held a public hearing prior to the consideration of an ordinance providing for the rezone of 7.39 acres of land owned by BRB Enterprises, Inc. from R-75-S (Residential District) to B-1 (General Business District) located at 1400 Geneva Highway. No one spoke for or against the rezone, and it was unanimously approved.
- Announced a vacancy on the Enterprise City Schools Board of Education. Townsend said they will begin looking to fill that seat within the next month.
- Scheduled the next work session for Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. The meeting is set to follow at 6 p.m.