Invitational Steer and Heifer Show approaching

The Coffee County Cattlemen’s Association is hosting the 2021 Invitational Steer and Heifer Show on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Ag Center Complex in New Brockton, County Agent Gavin Mauldin reminded the public at Monday’s county commission meeting.
Novice showmanship is open to ages 3-8, and the showmanship competition begins at 9 a.m. followed by the novice showmanship, heifer classes and steer classes. Lunch is also provided by the Cattlemen’s Association.
The cost to participate is $25 per animal, and more than eight awards and$1,500 in prize money will be given, including $500 each for the overall champion steer and heifer, $250 for both the reserve champion steer and heifer, showmanship buckles and buckles for the top five steer and top five heifers.
For show information, questions, rules and entry form requests, contact the Coffee County Extension Office at 334-894-5596 or email gpm0006@auburn.edu.
In order to keep up with the current rotation program with dump trucks at the county landfill, County Agent Marty Lentz requested to order five trucks in order to have them ready in time for the March 2022 auction where the current ones in use will be sold at. The trucks will be ordered from the Association of County Commissions contract program. He also requested to order two, 15-foot batwing Bush Hog riding mowers and to sell the county’s unused 1999 GMC 3500 flatbed truck. All requests were approved.
In addition to giving the COVID report, Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Grant Lyons also gave a brief update on the current situation in the tropics.
“We’re currently watching two areas of interest in the Atlantic, but at this time there’s nothing concerning,” he said. “We’re getting into the peak season, so we’ll keep everyone updated.”
The next commission meeting is scheduled for Sept. 13 at 9 a.m.