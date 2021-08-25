Invitational Steer and Heifer Show approaching

The Coffee County Cattlemen’s Association is hosting the 2021 Invitational Steer and Heifer Show on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Ag Center Complex in New Brockton, County Agent Gavin Mauldin reminded the public at Monday’s county commission meeting.

Novice showmanship is open to ages 3-8, and the showmanship competition begins at 9 a.m. followed by the novice showmanship, heifer classes and steer classes. Lunch is also provided by the Cattlemen’s Association.

The cost to participate is $25 per animal, and more than eight awards and$1,500 in prize money will be given, including $500 each for the overall champion steer and heifer, $250 for both the reserve champion steer and heifer, showmanship buckles and buckles for the top five steer and top five heifers.

For show information, questions, rules and entry form requests, contact the Coffee County Extension Office at 334-894-5596 or email gpm0006@auburn.edu.