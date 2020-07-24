IRS scams on the rise

The Enterprise Police Department wants to inform the public of an ongoing phone scam in the area.

Once the call is answered, someone claiming to be an employee of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will inform whomever answers that they owe back taxes and need to confirm their social security number in order to “resolve this issue.”

Then the scammers threaten that the victim’s social security number will be cancelled or suspended if they don’t provide the information.

EPD encourages all residents to hang up immediately, to independently verify information if you receive this type of phone call and to never release personal information to these types of callers.

According to a 2017 report from the Federal Trade Commission, Alabama ranks eighth in the nation for fraud and scam reports with over 650 reports per 100,000 people.

“It’s hard to say how many notifications we receive a year on scam calls,” EPD Lt. Billy Haglund said. “The vast majority of callers do not want to make an official police report, they just want to notify the police department they received one. I did receive five phone calls from concerned citizens on the most recent IRS scam.”

In another study done by the FTC, it was found that the most common age group likely to lose money from scams was no longer those 60 and older, but those in ages from 20 to 59; however, older consumers who did take a financial loss reported losing more money than younger victims.

“Consumers in that age group spotted fraud and reported it before losing any money at nearly twice the rate of people between 20 and 59,” the report reads. “Compared to 2017 numbers, reported median losses among consumers 60 and over increased, and the increase was particularly large for people 80+.”