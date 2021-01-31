Is procrastination getting you down?

I knew my depression caused my low energy. I also knew if I didn’t start accomplishing some of the most basic daily tasks, I’d continue my downward spiral.

One morning during my quiet time, I came across Lamentations 3:22-23 (ESV), which said exactly what I needed to hear from God: “The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.”

After reading these beautiful words, I wanted to hug God. Probably because I felt like He was hugging me through those verses. His Word reminded me that He loves me unconditionally