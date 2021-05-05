It’s Skin Cancer Awareness Month: Are you at risk?

Your History of Sun ExposureUnprotected exposure to UV rays, whether outside or in a tanning bed, is a key risk factor for skin cancer as well. Sunburns are especially harmful (just five sunburns can double your risk of developing melanoma) but even if you tan rather than burn, you’re sustaining sun damage that can lead to DNA mutations. Indoor tanning specifically causes your risk to skyrocket, as one study found that those who first use a tanning bed before age 35 increase their risk for melanoma by 75 percent.

Genetics and Family HistoryIf you have close relatives who have been diagnosed with skin cancer, this is a sign you’re also at higher risk. This is especially true when it comes to melanoma: one in every 10 patients has a family member who has also had the disease. Having many moles is another risk factor for melanoma, especially if they are large (bigger than a pencil eraser) or atypical. Having lots of moles and a family history of skin cancer makes a person’s risk even higher. This combination is often referred to as Familial Atypical Multiple Mole Melanoma (FAMMM) syndrome.