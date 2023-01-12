It's Friday the 13th: Avoid ladders, mirrors, black cats and ill-mannered people

Ok, today’s Friday the 13th so what y’all doin’ about it?

Inside the House of Adams, your scribe is roaching up in a corner, avoiding ladders, mirrors, black cats and ill-mannered individuals in the once-revered sports world.

Sooo, today feels ideal for re-reading any of 24 fiction works written, at the time for teenage boys, by the late Clair Bee, long-time basketball coach, most notably at Long Island University.

Bee’s LIU teams won 95 percent of their games from 1931-51 but his stay there ended when LIU players got caught up in a point-shaving scandal that led to cessation of the sport there.

Clair’s heart must’ve been broken.

The hero of Bee’s fictional works, Chip Hilton, certainly shaved no points.

An exemplary student in high school/college, Chip played at least three sports, worked after school/weekends and was liked/loved/respected/admired by all, even opponents.

Reading those books, like “Triple Threat Trouble,” emblazoned in your scribe images of a team leader, ideal teammate, teamwork, hard work and fair play that likely never really existed on even one team ... for more than a day or two, consecutively speaking.

Couldn’t help but wonder what Chip would’ve done had he been TCU’s quarterback Monday night; he’d a’never hollered for the calf rope, that’s for sure.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart, whose current team could pass through the transfer portal into the NFL before Jan. 18, must’ve been sorta like Chip, a lad who grew up with a ball in his hands during waking hours.

Montgomery-born Kirby was coached by his dad, Sonny, at Bainbridge, Georgia High School, on teams that split two games against Enterprise High School’s Wildcats in 1992-93.

Sonny played ball at Houston County High School and later graduated from Samford University.

Between Columbia and Birmingham, Sonny attended West Alabama with Charlie Abernathy, EHS class of 1966.

Despite being mauled Monday, TCU (No.2) joined other “T” schools, Tennessee (6), Tulane (9) and Troy (19) showing out in 2022, Troy’s first-ever Top 20 final ranking,

Another “T,” Trevor Bauer, after having his suspension from Major League Baseball shortened, was axed by L.A.’s Dodgers, partially, for showing no remorse for the sexual abuse situation he created, during a meeting with team management.

Any team that signs Bauer will likely lose more off the field than they’ll win on it with him rosterized.

But Bauer’s a millionaire, professional athlete and member of the powerful Major League Players Association, a labor union, Herb.

Read somewhere the Dodgers owe Bauer $22m this season for not throwing one pitch.

Denver’s Broncos, says here, have $25 large to pay a “certain guy” to become their head coach for a year.

What else?

Sounds like Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney tried to open his own transfer portal by refusing to play on first or second downs against Baltimore’s Ravens last month; ’twas a rights issue.

The veteran defender would only play on third downs, telling his position coach, Chris Kiffin, the reason was because of injury.

Duh.

Lane’s younger brother admitted realizing Clowney’s injury wasn’t the cause.

Finally, Florida State running back Treshaun Ward entered the portal … because FSU coaches wouldn’t guarantee the number of touches Ward wants to showcase himself for the NFL; it’s his personal right.

Somehow, the words “two rights make a wrong” wanna apply here …