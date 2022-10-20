It's Pumpkin Day Saturday - Food, arts and more highlight event at Farmers Market

The annual Pumpkin Day activities at the Enterprise Farmers Market will be this Saturday, Oct. 22.

The annual event starts at 7 a.m. with tables reflecting a bountiful fall harvest, with pumpkins and greens and other fall farm-fresh foods. A great selection of salsas, jams, jellies, local honey, and all kinds of baked goods await Farmers Market shoppers, including cakes, pies, breads, and specialty cookies.

Arts and crafts vendors will be open early, with items such as woodcrafts, embroidered aprons and dish towels, handmade soaps, jewelry, and even homemade barbecue sauces and spices.

A highlight of the day will be the annual Pumpkin Painting activity, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

“The popular activity can’t start until you have picked out your pumpkin from the Farmers Market Pumpkin Patch,” said Community Services and Recreation Director Billy Powell, who added that children and their parents enjoy choosing paints and styling their own one-of-a-kind pumpkin creation.

Participants can take their painted pumpkin home or enter it first in the annual Painted Pumpkin Contest.

The pumpkins and contest prizes, which will be awarded between 11:15 and 11:30 a.m., this year by Green Sponsor Alabama Ag Credit.