Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $135,000 grant for training to help law enforcement officers across Alabama best serve the needs of domestic violence victims.

The Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence is using the funds for statewide training to develop and enhance awareness of domestic violence and responses to assist victims. The coalition will consult with national speakers to enhance best practices for improving law enforcement response to domestic violence. It will also work with law enforcement agencies to support efforts to hold domestic violence offenders accountable.

“Professionals who respond to domestic violence calls should be trained to provide the most up-to-date services possible to those in need,” Ivey said. “I commend the work being done by the coalition and the local agencies to ensure victims get the professional help they need to cope with and recover from very difficult circumstances.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, infrastructure upgrades, recreation, energy conservation and water resources management.

“ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in support of the coalition and the local law enforcement officers that they work with throughout the state to provide vital help to survivors of domestic violence,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA’s partnership with the coalition ensures that this level of assistance will continue to be available throughout the state.”