Ivey extends mask order until Jan. 22

Gov. Kay Ivey extended the current Safer at Home order to run through Jan. 22, 2021, at 5 p.m. with no changes. Wednesday's order is the 20 emergency proclamation issued since March 13 when the initial State of Emergency was declared.
The order requires citizens to continue wearing masks in public places within six feet of persons from outside of one's home, as well as in schools for second grade and above.
“I cannot thank the people of Alabama enough for the sacrifices you are making—sacrifices for yourselves and others,” Ivey said. “Ya’ll, none of this is easy. We look forward to the days we can greet one another again and interact in public while easily seeing each other’s faces and smiles that aren’t hidden behind these blooming masks. However, this is one sacrifice that we all can make in order to keep our friends and loved ones safe and keep the rest of the disruptions to our personal lives at a minimum.”
Ivey said the rapidly rising COVID numbers indicate the state is “in some of our darkest days,” and although a vaccine is in sight, we are not yet out of the woods. As the infection numbers climb, hospitalizations continue to reach record highs as well. She stressed the importance of everyone continuing to wear their mask and the personal responsibility we each bear in bringing an end to this pandemic.
“If Coach (Nick) Saban can do this, so can you. The facts are indisputable,” she said. “The cases continue to rise, and we have more Alabamians diagnosed than ever before. The mask mandate remains the one stopgap in maintaining our daily lives and keeping us safe. I ask everyone as we strive to get back to normal that we don’t just flip the switch and mentally move on from taking precautions. Just because you can do something, doesn’t mean you should.
“Just because you can do something, doesn’t mean you should. Please, continue to wear your mask, even if you are the only one in your surroundings to do so. You may just be the reminder someone needs.”
The guidelines outlined in the last update to the Safer at Home order for restaurants, gyms, athletic events, salons and retailers remain the same.
“You can’t have a life without a livelihood,” Ivey said. “Since May, my team and I have never seriously discussed another lock down of our businesses and retailers. Because we’ve learned to live with the virus and incorporated precautions into our daily lives, we’ve been able to loosen the restrictions on gathering sizes and occupancy numbers. This is largely due to the personal responsibility of the people of Alabama wearing a mask to keep themselves and others safe. We’ve returned to church, school and work under the conditions of simply wearing a mask.”
Ivey urged that wearing a mask is not the only way Alabamians can take personal responsibility for their own health and the health of those around them—refraining from going out in public once you have been exposed until a negative test is received plays a major factor in forcing down our numbers.
“I’m trying to urge each of you to use the common sense the good Lord gave us and to be smart and considerate of others,” she said. “Unless you test negative, please refrain from being around others. Be considerate of the vulnerable members of our society and the people you work with and be mindful of others in your activities.”
Dr. Scott Harris, state health officer, warned that even though a vaccine delivery is expected to come in the following week, we are “looking at some pretty dark days for the foreseeable future” as numbers continue to spiral out of control for much of the country. Harris said the United States is averaging “about a million” new cases a week. Out of 68.5 million cases worldwide, the United States claims 15.2 million.
Alabama alone has gained 41,430 positive cases in the last 14 days, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, and the death toll has reached almost 4,000. Harris said they are consistently receiving reports of 3,000+ cases per day that do not include backlogged cases.
“We really are in a difficult time right now in Alabama. We’ve got almost 4,000 of our family and loved ones who aren’t going to be here this holiday season,” he said. “If you had a 747 crash every month for the last 10 months, that’s about how many people we’ve lost in our state and we want to stop that from continuing.”
Harris said there is a cause for optimism — the Pfizer vaccine is expected to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) soon. If the approval process continues as expected, he said, Alabama should receive a shipment of just over 40,000 doses early next week. The vaccine is a two-dose series, and all of these will be used for the first dosage. The second dose has to be administered four weeks later.
Vaccinations will be handed out first to priority groups — frontline healthcare workers and nursing home residents. Because Alabama has approximately 300,000 healthcare workers, the doses will have to be given to those at the highest risk first.
“We have a large number of healthcare workers in Alabama, so within that group we have to do some prioritization of risk. Those who are really on the frontlines and face the most risk will be the first to get them,” he said. “We have thought a lot about the fairness and the equity of distributing this vaccine. We’ve asked all of our groups to think carefully about what actually constitutes risk.”
A scarcity of the vaccine will be the reality “for a while,” Harris cautioned, and said they recognize that not everyone who needs a vaccine will be able to receive one right away. Police, fire and other first responder personnel are also considered to be part of the priority group.
A second shipment of the Pfizer vaccine — again, if approved — is expected to be delivered the week after the first shipment along with the first cases of the Moderna vaccine.
“This has been such a difficult year for everybody. I would say everybody knows someone who has gotten sick from this virus, and most of you know someone who has died from this virus,” Harris said. “We still have some tough weeks ahead of us, but I know we can get through it if we stay in it together.”
