Ivey extends mask order until Jan. 22

Gov. Kay Ivey extended the current Safer at Home order to run through Jan. 22, 2021, at 5 p.m. with no changes. Wednesday's order is the 20 emergency proclamation issued since March 13 when the initial State of Emergency was declared.

The order requires citizens to continue wearing masks in public places within six feet of persons from outside of one's home, as well as in schools for second grade and above.

“I cannot thank the people of Alabama enough for the sacrifices you are making—sacrifices for yourselves and others,” Ivey said. “Ya’ll, none of this is easy. We look forward to the days we can greet one another again and interact in public while easily seeing each other’s faces and smiles that aren’t hidden behind these blooming masks. However, this is one sacrifice that we all can make in order to keep our friends and loved ones safe and keep the rest of the disruptions to our personal lives at a minimum.”

Ivey said the rapidly rising COVID numbers indicate the state is “in some of our darkest days,” and although a vaccine is in sight, we are not yet out of the woods. As the infection numbers climb, hospitalizations continue to reach record highs as well. She stressed the importance of everyone continuing to wear their mask and the personal responsibility we each bear in bringing an end to this pandemic.