January declared Human Trafficking Awareness Month

Mayor William E. Cooper recently declared January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Enterprise to coincide with the national recognition.
Cooper read a proclamation that stressed the “very real problem” of human trafficking that can take many forms, including forced marriage, slavery and commercial sexual exploitation.
Anywhere from 600,000 to 800,000 people are trafficked across international borders each year, according to the U.S. Department of State. Cooper said the problem is difficult to comprehend in today’s world and that it is further complicated because people often turn a blind eye to it. He also urged everyone to become more informed about the issue and to work to combat its injustices.
"The first step in eliminating human trafficking is to educate others," he said. "We must work to ensure that all our residents are aware of this problem and how to spot it. We must work together as a community so that human traffickers are punished and to protect and assist their victims. Through the vigilance and perseverance of our citizens, effective enforcement of justice will someday be a reality."
While it may be hard to imagine something like this happening in our communities, the threat is closer to home than we think.
According to Teresa Collier at the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, trafficking has risen in recent years among street gangs in Alabama with ties to Georgia, Florida and even the West Coast. Recruiting mostly young victims, traffickers use their existing victims to lure others in as well as big social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and others.
Known as the “sex trafficking super highway,” the I-20 corridor that runs between Birmingham and Atlanta is a hotbed for human trafficking, though it is not confined to that portion of the state. The Global Slavery Index estimates that there are over 6,000 victims of human trafficking each day in Alabama.
As a $32 billion industry, human trafficking is the second-largest criminal industry in the world after the illicit drug trade—and it’s the fastest-growing.
According to The WellHouse, a non-profit organization that shelters young women in Alabama who have been victims of sex trafficking, there is a common “model” of a victim that human traffickers prey on. Victims are most often 12-14 year old girls who have already experienced abuse, most often by a family member. The victims are lured in by gifts and the promise of love and protection. Carolyn Potter, executive director of The WellHouse, said many of the girls become addicted to drugs fed to them by their captor, further increasing the captor's hold and increasing the victim's dependency on them.
One of the ways Alabama is fighting back to combat sex trafficking is raising awareness of the warning signs and increasing training for law enforcement as well as healthcare workers and truck drivers. For more information on how truck drivers provide necessary surveillance of Alabama’s—and the nation’s—highways, see page A2.