January declared Human Trafficking Awareness Month

Mayor William E. Cooper recently declared January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Enterprise to coincide with the national recognition.

Cooper read a proclamation that stressed the “very real problem” of human trafficking that can take many forms, including forced marriage, slavery and commercial sexual exploitation.

Anywhere from 600,000 to 800,000 people are trafficked across international borders each year, according to the U.S. Department of State. Cooper said the problem is difficult to comprehend in today’s world and that it is further complicated because people often turn a blind eye to it. He also urged everyone to become more informed about the issue and to work to combat its injustices.

"The first step in eliminating human trafficking is to educate others," he said. "We must work to ensure that all our residents are aware of this problem and how to spot it. We must work together as a community so that human traffickers are punished and to protect and assist their victims. Through the vigilance and perseverance of our citizens, effective enforcement of justice will someday be a reality."

While it may be hard to imagine something like this happening in our communities, the threat is closer to home than we think.