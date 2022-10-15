Jebediah is SOS Pet of the Week

Meet our Pet of the Week, Jebediah. He recently joined the SOS Animal Shelter crew. Two weeks ago we went to the pound with the intention of pulling a few cats. As we were walking in, this stunning Shepherd caught our eye.

We continued with our mission, but as we were leaving, we inquired about the well-behaved Shepherd who had greeted us with his big doe eyes. They said he was available, so we loaded up 15 cats, this large Shepherd and headed back to SOS. The whole way back we heard “meooow, meooow, meooow”, but never a bark. Jebediah was just happy to be along for the ride.

He has been with us now for two weeks and here is what we know: Jebediah is not a vocal Shepherd, he is very well behaved and does well with other dogs. We hope to find an adopter who has knowledge of Jebediah’s breed, and maybe has another fur brother or sister who has been looking for a friend.

Jebediah has completed his vetting and is ready for his next adventure. We are currently accepting preadoption applications for Jebediah and hope to find a great family for him. If you are interested in Jebediah or his friends stop in to SOS, located at 25944 Alabama Highway 134 in Enterprise and pick up an application today.