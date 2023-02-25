Jillian is the SOS Shelter Pet of the Week. She is a ginger hound sprinkled with silver highlights who came to SOS Animal Shelter as a stray after she was dropped off in a neighborhood.

A kind gentleman saw Jillian, gave her something to eat, and kept her safe until there was a kennel available at the SOS Shelter for her.

Jillian is a calm dog who enjoys the company of others, and she loves attention. It appears to the shelter staff that Jillian would do well in an easy-paced home. Jillian is fully vetted and microchipped. All she needs is a home to call her own. Stop in to SOS and visit Jillian today.

SOS always appreciates donations. Some of the things we always need are Purina Cat Naturals dry food (olive green bag), Kitten Chow dry food, Bleach (any brand), Pine Pellets Horse bedding (used for cat litter), Purina One dog food, laundry detergent (any brand). Please check out our wishlists on Amazon and Chewy for other needed items. We also welcome volunteers at the shelter, and at our monthly dog washes through the summer.