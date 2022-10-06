Jimmerson named Coffee Habitat for Humanity Board chairman

Ben Jimmerson has been named Coffee County Habitat for Humanity Board chairman. The military veteran, Realtor, and civic leader filled the seat vacated upon the retirement of longtime board member Charlene Goolsby.

Jimmerson has been a Realtor in Enterprise since 2017, a broker since 2020, and recently opened his own business on Rucker Boulevard, “1st Class Real Estate Wiregrass.”

He served in the Alabama National Guard from 2008 until 2017, served as Veteran Engagement Coordinator for Team RWB - Fort Rucker Chapter, is a board member of the Main Street of Enterprise, and the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce.

Serving with Jimmerson as executive board members are LaWanda Grill, Jeanine Roberts, and Tammy Sheldon. Other board members are Savannah Campbell, Shana Demby, Daniel Stephens, Hector Cardona, Billy Cotter, Ashley Avery, Shay Howell, Belinda Rogers, Pastor David Morris, Heather Jones, Brian McLeod, and Nettie Garth.

Coffee County Habitat for Humanity is an all-volunteer housing program that builds quality homes in partnership with families who might not ordinarily qualify for conventional loans to become home owners. Individuals, churches, businesses, civic groups and others who provide financial support and volunteer labor make it possible to sell Habitat houses through no-profit mortgages. Habitat homeowners make down payments and perform sweat-equity hours by helping to build their homes and the homes of others. At closing they assume the mortgage on the homes.

Ground was broken in May and construction continues on Coffee County Habitat for Humanity’s 26th home, located on North Rawls Street, and sponsored by the Goolsby family, longtime Habitat volunteers and supporters.

Charlene Goolsby served with Coffee County Habitat for Humanity since its inception May 6, 1997 and first ground breaking in late 2000.

“Every Habit for Humanity project is an act of faith, a miracle brought to life by the hearts and hands of those who believe that families deserve a chance to have a simple, decent, affordable place to live,” Goolsby said at time of her retirement. “Our mission is about tearing down walls and building bridges. It is about offering hope and transforming lives. It is about serving God by serving others.”

“The impact of Charlene’s service, passion, and love for Habitat for Humanity will remain forever,” said Sheldon.

“Ben is a busy young man and brings his valuable time and new ideas to this local organization that holds a special place in our communities’ hearts,” she added.