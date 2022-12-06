Jimmy Parnell reelected Alabama Farmers Federation president

Jimmy Parnell was unanimously reelected by 470 voting delegates to his sixth two-year term as Alabama Farmers Federation president on Monday.

During the Federation’s 101st annual meeting in Montgomery, Parnell thanked fellow farmers from all 67 counties for their support and trust. As federation president, Parnell also leads its affiliated insurance company, Alfa Insurance.

“I thank you for my reelection,” said Parnell, a Chilton County farmer in the timber and cattle business. “I love y’all and truly enjoy what we’re going. There is so much positivity going on inside this whole organization. I am so proud of that.”

Rex Vaughn of Madison County and George Jeffcoat of Houston County were reelected to their sixth two-year terms as north area and southeast area vice presidents, respectively. Both raise row crops and cattle.

Vaughn’s north area covers Blount, Cherokee, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Etowah, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan, and Winston counties.

As southeast area vice president, Jeffcoat serves farmers in Barbour, Bullock, Chambers, Coffee, Coosa, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Elmore, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Lee, Macon, Pike, Russell, and Tallapoosa counties.

Four district directors were also elected to three-year terms.

District 2 delegates elected agribusinessman Jeff Peek. The district covers Peek’s home county of Limestone, in addition to Madison and Morgan counties. He replaces Mark Byrd, a Morgan County row crop and poultry farmer.

Joe Anders will serve District 5 for a third term. The Tuscaloosa County row crop farmer’s district includes Bibb, Fayette, Jefferson, Lamar, and Tuscaloosa counties.

Elected to serve District 8 is beef cattle farmer Tommy Martin of Hale County. The district includes Choctaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Marengo, Perry, Pickens, and Sumter counties. He replaces Dallas County cattleman Jimmy Holliman.

Mark Kaiser was reelected to a second term as District 11 director. The Baldwin County row crop and cattle farmer represents Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Mobile, Monroe, and Washington counties.

Additionally, Ann Whatley and Jonathan Edgar will serve one-year, ex-officio terms on the state board. The two were elected chairs of the State Women’s Leadership Committee and State Young Farmers Committee, respectively.