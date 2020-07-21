JJ's BBQ in Elba wins Bama's Best Pulled Pork contest

JJ’s BBQ in Elba is the winner of the Bama’s Best Pulled Pork contest, sponsored by the Alabama Pork Producers. Judges were Josh Tubbs, a Walker County pig farmer; Russ Durrance, the Alabama Farmers Federation Pork Division director; and Mary Wilson, host of Simply Southern TV. They visited the restaurant July 15. From left are owner Chequita Walker, Durrance, Tubbs and Wilson.