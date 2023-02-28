Sheila Harris, director of the Enterprise Public Library, was a recent speaker at the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution John Coffee Chapter on what is currently available at the library.

The Enterprise Public Library serves a new legal service area of 44,360 residents of Enterprise and Coffee County and for the period Oct-Dec 2022, checked out 8,127 items, which included printed books, audios, DVDs, video game and launchpads.

During this quarter, there were 12,921 in-person visits, 235 new cardholders (32,330 total cardholders), 1,276 computer logins, 71 notarizations, 4 proctor exams, Bookmobile outreach to Madison Heights, Kelly Place and Hillcrest Elementary and made many copies for patrons gleaning $1,855 for the library fund.

Harris and her staff strive to live up to their mission statement which is, "to promote free and open access to information, materials and services to all members of the community, inspire lifelong learning and creativity, advance knowledge, while enhancing the quality of life for residents of Coffee County."

The library staff provide one-on-one assistance to individuals who may be having issues with their cell phone or computers. Contact the library at (334) 347-2636 for an appointment for assistance with a device.

Visit the Enterprise Public Library at 101 E. Grubbs St. and see all the improvements and amenities that have been made.