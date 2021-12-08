John Coffee DAR awards Good Citizens

Pope is the daughter of Martha and Aaron Pope and is first in her class at Elba High School. She is the SGA President and Drum Major for the Elba High School band. She is also the president of Senior Beta. In her essay, Pope wrote there are “four ways that good citizens can grow and prosper to become great citizens. Without them, there would hardly be good things in life. Good jobs, good change, good people because those that use dependability, service, leadership and patriotism everyday are those that will make a difference, not only for those around them, but the whole nation.” Upon graduation, Pope plans to attend Auburn University or Mississippi State University to pursue an engineering degree.

Enterprise High School: Quentin Hayes. Hayes is the son of Christina and Juan Hayes. He is a member of the National Honor Society and a member of the varsity football, basketball and track and field teams. He was named to the Dothan Eagle’s Super 12 in Basketball and Honorable Mention in Super 12 Football. In response to the essay topic he wrote, “A good citizen is an accountable person that serves and leads others and has a great pride in their homeland. Good Citizens do what they do not for glory, but to make everyone else around them better. They hold themselves accountable for their actions and work their best to fix mistakes. Good citizens are what help shape our nation!” Upon graduation, Hayes plans to attend college to pursue a degree in psychology. Hayes was unable to attend the awards ceremony.