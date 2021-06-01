John Coffee DAR Chapter installs 2021-2023 officers

The National Society of the John Coffee DAR Chapter met recently to install their officers for 2021-2023 and to honor members for their accomplishments.

Jane Harrod, treasurer, was recognized by outgoing Regent Nell Gilmer for her exemplary service as the chapter treasurer for the past 11 years by presenting her with one of Gilmer's coveted rugs. Elizabeth Gillian, Southeast District director for the Alabama Society DAR, presented pink roses to Gilmer, regent from 2019-2021. Pink roses are a token of admiration when given to someone and stand for gratitude, grace and joy. Longevity certificates were presented to Jean Russell (50 years); Claire Murphy (10 years); Martha Abernathy (10 years), Dona Jowers (25 years) and Gilmer (40 years).

Elizabeth Gillian, of a Montgomery DAR Chapter, was the installing officer for the incoming officers for 2021-2023: Secretary Elizabeth Vickers; Parliamentarian Nancy Brunson; Treasurer Jane Harrod; Registrar Cathy Tallino; Gillian; Regent Jacque Hawkins; Vice-Regent Gaye Hines; and Librarian Martha Abernathy. Gilmer passed the gavel to Hawkins as her last official act as Regent.

The Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women's service organization dedicated to preserving American history, securing America's future through better education and promoting patriotism.