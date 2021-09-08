Johns Chapel AME Church to assist displaced Louisiana residents living in Enterprise

Pastor Willie White, Jr. and the members of Johns Chapel AME Church are making donations of toiletries and clothing to Louisiana residents in Enterprise who have been displaced as a result of Hurricane Ida. The items will be distributed in the church’s parking lot on Saturday, Sept. 1 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Monetary donations may be made via the church’s CashApp at $JohnsChapelAMEC; via Givelify at Johns Chapel AME Church; or PayPal at Johns Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church. All proceeds will be used to assist those who have sought refuge in Enterprise after being adversely affected by the disaster in Louisiana.

Event coordinators are Helen F. Nichols and Debra F. Brown. For more information, contact Marge Simmons, director of Public Relations, at 334-477-1962 or Pastor White at 334-701-5853.