Johns Chapel hosts Pizza with Police for community building, education

Nine-year-old Kaleb Lawson asked the officers about a curfew for teenagers after seeing kids in his neighborhood out late and worrying about the consequences or potential dangers that could arise.

“People could steal them, and their parents would be mad,” he said.

For those curious, the curfew for those less than 18 years of age is 10 p.m. on weeknights and midnight on the weekends, except when in the care of a parent/guardian or other special circumstances.

Lawson, whose uncle is in law enforcement on Fort Rucker, said he also wants to be a police officer one day.

“I want to help the world and help it be better,” he said.

Police Chief Michael Moore said these types of events are especially important to him. When he was appointed to the position of chief, he listed strengthening community relations as one of his top priorities—not just so he and his officers could get to know the residents better, but so residents could get to know them as well.