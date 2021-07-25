Johns Chapel hosts Pizza with Police for community building, education

Johns Chapel AME Church hosted members of the Enterprise Police Department Friday morning for a time of fellowship and education in what Pastor Willie White Jr. has named Pizza with Police.
This was the second meeting of the two organizations, and White said the event serves as a way to develop a closer relationship with EPD and the community as well as an educational tool.
“Our whole aim is to develop a relationship with the department as well as receive information that we can implement in our church, our community and our homes,” he said. “We’re building the bridge from the church to the community, and Police Chief Michael Moore and his department are doing an outstanding job with giving us take-home information at each work shop.”
The first event in June covered church security, and Friday’s get together featured crime prevention tips. White said the main points he took away from the discussion were to have good lighting, keep your grass cut and to befriend as many of your neighbors as possible.
“But, don’t play police. Don’t try to intervene; get in contact with the police department,” he said.
Marge Simmons, director of public relations, said she appreciated how interactive the discussions are.
“Even though we have a set subject, the officers encourage us to venture into other topics,” she said. “I’d like to salute Enterprise Police Department leadership for allowing this because we need that rapport with them, especially the young people. We don’t want them to be apprehensive about calling the police when they need them.”
Nine-year-old Kaleb Lawson asked the officers about a curfew for teenagers after seeing kids in his neighborhood out late and worrying about the consequences or potential dangers that could arise.
“People could steal them, and their parents would be mad,” he said.
For those curious, the curfew for those less than 18 years of age is 10 p.m. on weeknights and midnight on the weekends, except when in the care of a parent/guardian or other special circumstances.
Lawson, whose uncle is in law enforcement on Fort Rucker, said he also wants to be a police officer one day.
“I want to help the world and help it be better,” he said.
Police Chief Michael Moore said these types of events are especially important to him. When he was appointed to the position of chief, he listed strengthening community relations as one of his top priorities—not just so he and his officers could get to know the residents better, but so residents could get to know them as well.
“It’s very important to me because that’s where we get our support from—the community. That’s who we’re here to serve,” he said. “I think it’s always important to strengthen those ties and let everyone know who we are and that we’re human like everyone else. If I were to call someone for help, I would feel a lot better calling for help from someone I know and recognize and can trust.”
Moore added that he appreciates the longstanding relationship with Johns Chapel AME Church, its congregation and leadership and welcomes other interested organizations to reach out to arrange similar meetings.
“They’re a wonderful church group who’s always reached out to us to let us know they support us and to ask for education,” he said.
Pizza with Police is held every fourth Friday at 11 a.m. at Johns Chapel AME Church located at 601 Geneva Hwy. in Enterprise. The next meeting scheduled for Aug. 27 will feature a discussion on proper citizen conduct during a traffic stop as well as the proper conduct for an officer.
For more information, contact Simmons at 334-477-1962 or White at 334-701-5853.