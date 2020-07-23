Johnson eager to help District 4, all of Enterprise

Scotty Johnson’s extensive military career — which took him from a spot in the White House Communications Agency to flying Hueys, Cobras, Blackhawks and fixed-wing aircraft, to running the financial program for the Army Aviation Association of America in Korea — provided a number of skills he knows will help him on the Enterprise City Council.

But so will his spirit of volunteerism and community service.

“Every time we’ve gone somewhere in the world, we’ve gotten involved in the community,” said Johnson, who will be on the council representing District 4.

Longtime council member Al Miller did not seek reelection. Johnson was unopposed in the district and was declared the winner Tuesday night. He joins Turner Townsend, the incumbent in District 5, who is also unopposed.

“I have a lot of respect for Al Miller and the 28 years that he gave to our city,” Johnson said Thursday. “Imagine what the city looked like 28 years ago compared to what it is now. But I didn’t know he wasn’t running again or if somebody else would run until Tuesday evening. I’ve been staying away from crowds.”

Johnson, 74, is recovering from COVID-19. He fell ill in late June, was diagnosed with pneumonia and three days later tests confirmed COVID-19. It was tough, and he credits his wife, Dawn, for helping him get back to health.

“I’m a whole lot better. I’m getting around a lot better,” Johnson said. “I really have been blessed and feel so much better. People say it’s like the flu, but it wasn’t. I’ve had pneumonia before, but not like this. There’s days I don’t remember.”