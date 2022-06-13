Johnson named 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Coffee County

The Distinguished Young Woman programs of Coffee and Dale counties came together in a joint showcase June 3 to award thousands of dollars in college and cash scholarships as well as name a Distinguished Young Woman of 2023.
Ariana Johnson, Ella Hogan, Tyler Mitchell, Kamryn Bailey and Emma Beth Woodall represented Coffee County on stage at Enterprise High School’s Performing Arts Center. During the program, participants performed in both group and individual fitness routines, talent exhibitions and an on-stage question. They were also judged on scholastics and an off-stage interview prior to the program.
Johnson, a rising senior at Enterprise High School, was named the 2022 Distinguished Young Woman of Coffee County and will go on to represent the county at the state competition. Hogan was named the first alternate.
Individual award recipients are as follows:
ScholasticAriana Johnson and Ella Hogan
Interview Ariana Johnson and Ella Hogan
Self-Expression
Ariana Johnson and Emma Beth Woodall
Talent
Ariana Johnson and Kamryn Bailey
Fitness
Ariana Johnson and Ella Hogan
Be Your Best Self essay winner
Ella Hogan
Community Service Award
Tyler Mitchell and Emma Beth Woodall
Spirit of DYW Award
Ella Hogan and Emma Beth Woodall
Rise Up Award
Kamryn Bailey