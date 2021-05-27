JROTC Awards Day coverage continued

In continuing with the Enterprise Ledger’s coverage of the 45th annual JRTOC Awards Day program, we recognize the award recipients for the Warrant Officer Association Awards, the Order of the Daedalian Medal, the For God and Country Medal and the Varsity Letter Awards.
The recipients, as well as a description of each award, are as follows:
The Warrant Officer Association Awards
The Warrant Officer Association Award is presented to a cadet in each Leadership Education and Training Level for their leadership and academic excellence. They must be in the top 50% of their academic class, be dependable, of sound character and have exhibited leadership excellence while going above and beyond in their duties and responsibilities.
The award recipients were:
LET I, Copper Award: Emmie Baker
LET II, Bronze Award: Haylie Rankin
LET III, Silver Award: John Carter
LET IV, Gold Award: Tucker Boswell
Order of the Daedalian Medal
The Order of Daedalians is a fraternity of commissioned military pilots from all military services. It is named after the legendary figure, Daedalus, and was organized by World War I commissioned military pilots who sought to perpetuate the spirit of patriotism, love of country and those high ideals of self-sacrifice, which place service to the nation above personal safety and position. This award is offered to encourage the development of these traits in Junior ROTC cadets and to interest them in a military career. The award is presented to the cadet who had demonstrated patriotism, love of country and service to our nation. The cadet must rank in the upper 10% of JROTC classes and rank in the upper 20% of high school classes.
The recipient of the Order of the Daedalian Medal was Cadet Captain Christopher Beltz.
The For God and Country Medal
The For God and Country Medal was established by the Knights of Columbus. The award is designated to recognize a JROTC cadet for their overall participation in the JROTC program, and who exhibits patriotism, outstanding service to their community and displays both moral and religious integrity.
The recipient of the For God and Country Medal was Cadet Sergeant First Class Jackson Biddle.
Varsity Letter Awards
The Varsity Letters are awarded to rifle, drill and PT team members based upon dedication, participation, sportsmanship and competitive spirit exhibited during the school year.
Receiving Varsity Letters for the first time are:
PT Team:
Brock Cowart
Steven Miller
William Von Mahland
Austin Walker
Drill Team:
Kyndal Black
Carson Brillhart
Ashley Familia
Jeremy Familia
Alexa Garcia
Collin Heiniger
Milli Hutto
Brianna LeBlanc
Amellia Rogers
Grace Southerland
Ethan Waters
Kyle Stevens
Jacob Upchurch
Kevin Kelley
Jeremiah Bell
Brent Maddox
Rifle Team:
Jack Bullard
Nicholas Cole
Ashton Daniels
Ayden Dellenbach
William Hokanson
Sam Ingram
Kai Johnson
Alanna Jury
Zachary Pomranky
Alexander Steely
Alexis Weissenberger