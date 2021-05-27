 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JROTC Awards Day coverage continued
0 comments

JROTC Awards Day coverage continued

{{featured_button_text}}

In continuing with the Enterprise Ledger’s coverage of the 45th annual JRTOC Awards Day program, we recognize the award recipients for the Warrant Officer Association Awards, the Order of the Daedalian Medal, the For God and Country Medal and the Varsity Letter Awards.

The recipients, as well as a description of each award, are as follows:

The Warrant Officer Association Awards

The Warrant Officer Association Award is presented to a cadet in each Leadership Education and Training Level for their leadership and academic excellence. They must be in the top 50% of their academic class, be dependable, of sound character and have exhibited leadership excellence while going above and beyond in their duties and responsibilities.

The award recipients were:

LET I, Copper Award: Emmie Baker

LET II, Bronze Award: Haylie Rankin

LET III, Silver Award: John Carter

LET IV, Gold Award: Tucker Boswell

Order of the Daedalian Medal

The Order of Daedalians is a fraternity of commissioned military pilots from all military services. It is named after the legendary figure, Daedalus, and was organized by World War I commissioned military pilots who sought to perpetuate the spirit of patriotism, love of country and those high ideals of self-sacrifice, which place service to the nation above personal safety and position. This award is offered to encourage the development of these traits in Junior ROTC cadets and to interest them in a military career. The award is presented to the cadet who had demonstrated patriotism, love of country and service to our nation. The cadet must rank in the upper 10% of JROTC classes and rank in the upper 20% of high school classes.

The recipient of the Order of the Daedalian Medal was Cadet Captain Christopher Beltz.

The For God and Country Medal

The For God and Country Medal was established by the Knights of Columbus. The award is designated to recognize a JROTC cadet for their overall participation in the JROTC program, and who exhibits patriotism, outstanding service to their community and displays both moral and religious integrity.

The recipient of the For God and Country Medal was Cadet Sergeant First Class Jackson Biddle.

Varsity Letter Awards

The Varsity Letters are awarded to rifle, drill and PT team members based upon dedication, participation, sportsmanship and competitive spirit exhibited during the school year.

Receiving Varsity Letters for the first time are:

PT Team:

Brock Cowart

Steven Miller

William Von Mahland

Austin Walker

Drill Team:

Kyndal Black

Carson Brillhart

Ashley Familia

Jeremy Familia

Alexa Garcia

Collin Heiniger

Milli Hutto

Brianna LeBlanc

Amellia Rogers

Grace Southerland

Ethan Waters

Kyle Stevens

Jacob Upchurch

Kevin Kelley

Jeremiah Bell

Brent Maddox

Rifle Team:

Jack Bullard

Nicholas Cole

Ashton Daniels

Ayden Dellenbach

William Hokanson

Sam Ingram

Kai Johnson

Alanna Jury

Zachary Pomranky

Alexander Steely

Alexis Weissenberger

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert