JROTC Awards Day coverage continued

In continuing with the Enterprise Ledger’s coverage of the 45th annual JRTOC Awards Day program, we recognize the award recipients for the Warrant Officer Association Awards, the Order of the Daedalian Medal, the For God and Country Medal and the Varsity Letter Awards.

The Warrant Officer Association Award is presented to a cadet in each Leadership Education and Training Level for their leadership and academic excellence. They must be in the top 50% of their academic class, be dependable, of sound character and have exhibited leadership excellence while going above and beyond in their duties and responsibilities.

The Order of Daedalians is a fraternity of commissioned military pilots from all military services. It is named after the legendary figure, Daedalus, and was organized by World War I commissioned military pilots who sought to perpetuate the spirit of patriotism, love of country and those high ideals of self-sacrifice, which place service to the nation above personal safety and position. This award is offered to encourage the development of these traits in Junior ROTC cadets and to interest them in a military career. The award is presented to the cadet who had demonstrated patriotism, love of country and service to our nation. The cadet must rank in the upper 10% of JROTC classes and rank in the upper 20% of high school classes.