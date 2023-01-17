JSU announces Fall 2022 Dean's List

More than 1,300 students have been named to the Dean's list for their outstanding academic performance at Jacksonville State University in Fall 2022, including:

Sutherlin Williams of Daleville;

Sierra L Tolhurst of Enterprise; and,

Rachel N Peterson of Enterprise.

To be named to the Dean's List, students must earn a 3.5-3.99 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 GPA hours of course credit.

Founded in 1883 as a state teachers' college, Jacksonville State University has grown from humble beginnings into the Alabama regional university with the highest percentage of accredited programs.

