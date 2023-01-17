 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JSU announces Fall 2022 Dean's List

More than 1,300 students have been named to the Dean's list for their outstanding academic performance at Jacksonville State University in Fall 2022, including:

Sutherlin Williams of Daleville;

Sierra L Tolhurst of Enterprise; and,

Rachel N Peterson of Enterprise.

To be named to the Dean's List, students must earn a 3.5-3.99 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 GPA hours of course credit.

Founded in 1883 as a state teachers' college, Jacksonville State University has grown from humble beginnings into the Alabama regional university with the highest percentage of accredited programs.

To learn more, visit www.jsu.edu, call 1-800-231-JAX1 or e-mail jaxfacts@jsu.edu.

