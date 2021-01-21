Judson College to host Preview Day Feb. 18

Marion, Ala. - Judson College invites prospective Judson students and their families to visit the Judson campus in Marion, Ala., for spring Preview Day on Thursday, Feb.18.
Prospective students can explore the college’s academic programs, meet current students and faculty, participate in campus tours led by Judson Student Ambassadors, and attend sessions on academics, student life, admissions and financial aid.
“Judson College is indeed grateful for the outpouring of support from alumnae and faithful supporters of the College," said Vice President for Admissions Charlotte Clements. "We are truly blessed to have students back on campus this semester and look forward with great anticipation to the fall ’21 semester. We invite visitors on Preview Day to learn more about the amazing benefits that can only be found at this historic Christian college for women.”
Judson’s Fine and Performing Arts division will host vocal and instrumental music auditions during the event, and Judson Athletics will host tryouts for its USCAA volleyball team. Optional tours of the on-campus Piper Equine Complex will be available for interested guests. Find a registration form for Preview Day at www.judson.edu/preview-days.
The day’s activities will begin with check-in at 9:00a.m. in Jewett Hall. COVID-19 protocols including required masks and social distancing will be observed.
For more information about visiting Judson or scheduling a private campus tour, visit www.judson.edu/visit or contact the Admissions Office at 800.447.9472.