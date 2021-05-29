Kaleb Watson's name added to Enterprise's Wall of Freedom

The name of a young Navy ensign killed by a domestic terrorist on Dec. 6, 2019 in Pensacola, Fla., has been added to the Wall of Freedom at the Enterprise Recreational Park.

Joshua Kaleb Watson, 23, the son of Benjamin and Sheila Watson, was a graduate of Enterprise High School where he had been a JROTC cadet and captain of the EHS Rifle Team before being accepted into the U.S. Naval Academy.

Watson became the captain of the Academy Rifle team and earned a degree in mechanical engineering before receiving his commission as an ensign n May 2019. He had later been stationed at Pensacola Naval Air Station.

Watson has posthumously been awarded the Purple Heart because of his heroic actions in the final moments of his life. Despite being shot multiple times, Watson was able to direct law enforcement officers to an active shooter who had already killed three other people and wounded eight others. Authorities were able to apprehend the shooter quickly because of the information Watson provided before he died.

Naval and civilian officials said Watson’s actions likely saved many more lives.