Kaleb Watson's name added to Enterprise's Wall of Freedom

The name of a young Navy ensign killed by a domestic terrorist on Dec. 6, 2019 in Pensacola, Fla., has been added to the Wall of Freedom at the Enterprise Recreational Park.
Joshua Kaleb Watson, 23, the son of Benjamin and Sheila Watson, was a graduate of Enterprise High School where he had been a JROTC cadet and captain of the EHS Rifle Team before being accepted into the U.S. Naval Academy.
Watson became the captain of the Academy Rifle team and earned a degree in mechanical engineering before receiving his commission as an ensign n May 2019. He had later been stationed at Pensacola Naval Air Station.
Watson has posthumously been awarded the Purple Heart because of his heroic actions in the final moments of his life. Despite being shot multiple times, Watson was able to direct law enforcement officers to an active shooter who had already killed three other people and wounded eight others. Authorities were able to apprehend the shooter quickly because of the information Watson provided before he died.
Naval and civilian officials said Watson’s actions likely saved many more lives.
District 4 Councilman Scotty Johnson said Monday’s ceremony will remember and honor all of the fallen who have made the ultimate sacrifice throughout the years to keep this country free. Watson’s name is among dozens listed on the wall who have fallen in the nation’s conflicts, including the ongoing war on terrorism.
“We are sad that we have yet another name to add to the list of patriots who have fallen, but at the same time we are pleased to have his name engraved in this permanent place of honor, where future generations will know of his service and sacrifice,” Johnson said. “The same goes for all of the people whose names are etched here. Let us always remember."
The addition of the name will be commemorated in a ceremony hosted by local veterans' organizations, including Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, American Legion, Vietnam Veterans, Order of the Purple Heart and Wounded Warriors, on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m. at the monument at Johnny Henderson Park. The community is invited to attend.