Keep an eye out for poison ivy and poison oak

“These vines could often be described as ‘hairy’ because of small roots extending from the vine,” Loewenstein said.

Poison oak grows more in the form of a shrub with leaves crowded near the tips of the stems. Clusters of small, lightly colored fruit grow on both plants.

Avoidance and ControlAccording to Loewenstein, poison ivy is especially common in wooded areas, urban green spaces and along the edge of forests. Poison ivy is most prominent in scrub oak forests, dry pine and other dry sites.

If it is necessary to be in areas where contact with these plants is a possibility, make sure to wear long pants and close-toed shoes, apply preventative lotion and wash the clothes immediately upon exposure.

Controlling and eliminating growth of these plants are also important factors in avoidance of these plants. While burning these plants may seem tempting to remove them from the yard, it is not a good idea.

“Urushiol will become airborne in the smoke,” Loewenstein said. “Inhalation may cause severe swelling of the esophagus and respiratory passages, resulting in difficulty breathing and potentially death.”