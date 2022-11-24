Keeping up with the high school football championships from afar

Wish Enterprise High School’s Wildcats were idle tonight because 7A teams are off until next week’s Super 7 football championship extravaganza in Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.

With only 32 Alabama 7A teams, four playoff rounds decide champions, thus no 7A games tonight.

Enterprise won’t play for a crown next week; instead, Auburn High School’s Tigers face Thompson’s Warriors for the milk and cookies.

It’s not surprising Auburn and Thompson are playing; we’ve known since August, almost every August, they, plus Central/Phenix City and Hoover, would help paint the championship picture.

Auburn beat Central, 14-13, in Phenix City, in the South’s semi-final, while Thompson downed Hoover, 40-10, in the North.

Central beat Auburn, 38-17, and Hoover skunked Thompson, 9-0, in the regular season.

Hmmm.

Since McGill-Toolen and Theodore sank into 6A for the 2022-23 seasons, the Mobile area’s four 7A playoff teams were eliminated in the first round, ditto Huntsville area’s Region 4 hopefuls.

Saraland travels to Theodore tonight in 6A semi-final action looking to avenge October’s 27-26 loss there at C.A. Douglas Field.

Enterprise was eliminated in the post-season by Theodore in 2020 and McGill in 2012, 2015-16 and 2019.

This year, Enterprise beat Baker in Mobile to advance to a second-round rematch against Region 2 rival Central, which, unfortunately, won both 2022 games against Enterprise, just as Auburn High did last year; the Cats played all four games on the road.

Enterprise hasn’t hosted a first-round playoff game since 2016, when Marcus Jones was returning kicks of all sorts for EHS touchdowns, before doing the same at Troy University, the University of Houston and now New England’s Patriots.

Sunday, Marcus’s 85-yard punt return touchdown, the first in the NFL this season, with :05 left to play, spelled L-0-S-S for New York’s Jets, 10-3.

Back to the 7A playoff situation.

Since the Alabama High School Athletic Association birthed the 7A classification in 2014, Hoover (2014, 2016-17), McGill (2015), Central (2018) and Thompson (2019-21) have toted all the championship hardware home.

In 2014, Hoover beat Prattville for the title; McGill sneaked by Spain Park in 2015, one of only two years no Region 2 team played for the championship.

Note: For newcomers, current 7A Region 2 teams, from left to right as radio announcers say, are Auburn, Central, Dothan, Enterprise, Jeff Davis, Lee/Montgomery, Opelika, Prattville and Smiths Station.

In 2016-17, Hoover beat McGill for championship trophies.

Central smashed Thompson in 2018; then Thompson beat Central in 2019, Auburn in 2020 and Central again last year.

In total, of 32 teams in 7A, only these seven—Auburn, Central, Hoover, McGill, Prattville, Spain Park and Thompson—have played in the largest classification’s title tilt.

Sorta curious, ain’t it?

McGill was Alabama’s only football-playing 7A private school, and in the fertile Mobile metropolitan area, seems to have almost never-ending streams of choice players from various parts of town.

Now, McGill, St. Paul’s and Brookwood appear to be Alabama’s elite 6A privates.

Reckon, ahem, any private football factories nationwide somehow recruit players?

Hmmm.

Can’t help but wonder how Alabama’s remaining six 7A public school teams that’ve played in Super 7 championships fill their rosters with elite college prospects year after year after ever-lovin’ year …

Supposedly, Alabama Public TV will broadcast all seven championship games beginning Wednesday; check local listings for times and dates.