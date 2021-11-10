Keichu-Do Academy students finish 2021 tournament season

Seven students from Conley’s Keichu-Do Academy competed at the 41st Annual Southern Region Open Karate Tournament at the Dothan Civic Center on Nov. 6.

This tournament was the fourth tournament for the Keichu warriors this year due to COVID-19. The winnings started off in the junior black belt division with Jace Himes placing 1st in both weapons and fighting and 2nd in forms. Because of his 1st place win in weapons, he had the opportunity to compete for the junior black belt grand championship for 2021 in which he won. For the first time competing in the adult men brown belt division, Xavier Cruz placed 1st in forms and 3rd in fighting. In the 11 and 12 year old brown belt division, Lennon Chandler placed 2nd in forms. In the orange and green belt division ages 11 & 12 year old, Hector Cruz placed 1st in forms.

A first time competitor in the 13 & 14 year old girls division, Cailyn Wardrobe placed 2nd in forms. Also in the beginner’s division ages 11 and 12 year old, Morgan Brooke Bishop placed 1st in forms and 2nd in fighting. In the 6 year old and under division, six year old Sebastian Steger placed 1st in forms and 4th in fighting. The Keichu-Do warriors are not just karate students; they are all martial artists because they also train in judo and Ju-jitsu, which is part of Keichu-Do Karate.

They closed out the 2021 tournament season big. The next competition scheduled for the warriors will take place February 2022 in Columbus, Georgia at the IKC Challenge Karate Tournament.