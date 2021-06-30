Kelly Cobb named superintendent of Coffee County Schools

The Coffee County Board of Education announced the selection of Kelly Cobb as the school system’s new superintendent at its Tuesday meeting.

The decision comes over two months after Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth announced his plans to retire in August.

Board President Brian McLeod thanked his fellow board members for their work during their search for a new superintendent and said that choosing from the four finalists was not an easy decision.

“It’s always interesting to go through this,” McLeod said. “I thought we had four quality candidates. I was really impressed with the finalists that went through… I appreciate these candidates putting themselves forward and their effort in the process.”

Cobb has worked for Coffee County Schools for 26 years. She currently works as a district administrator and the federal programs, curriculum, and accountability coordinator. Previously she has worked for the school system at several different schools as a teacher, reading specialist, and assistant principal. Cobb is a product of Coffee County Schools, having graduated from New Brockton High School in 1990.

The board’s next regular meeting will be held July 8 at 5:30 p.m.