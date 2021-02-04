Killingsworth a "true Wildcat"

“He’s a true wildcat and I love him. I hope knows how much I’m gonna miss him. I’m gonna hate to see him go.”

After the 2019 season, the coaching staff decided to give an award in honor of legendary EHS coach Bill Bacon to the player who “most exemplifies athletic, academic and moral excellence on and off the football field,” head coach Rick Darlington said. They didn’t want it to be a “best player” award, but something deeper.

“We wanted to have an award that would recognize a young man who was a great player and also a great teammate. Someone who was a great student and someone who was a man built for others who would serve and had great morals about him,” he said.

This season, Killingsworth was one of two recipients of the Bill Bacon Wildcat Award.

At the end of the ceremony, Killingsworth took to the podium to thank his coaches and teammates for an unforgettable experience.

“Right around two years ago to the day, we started our first workouts and our first day with Coach D and his new staff. We didn’t know what to expect, but we knew things were going to soon change by the way we worked out and did things the right way,” he said. “He taught us you’re never out of the fight in anything in life, whether it’s a game, school, anything you do. He’s taught me and these seniors toughness and to never stop believing. I want to thank him and this senior class and all the coaches. Hokahey.”

