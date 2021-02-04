Killingsworth a "true Wildcat"

Like offensive coordinator Keaton Wilson and senior Zach Martin, Jackson Hanson found his “guy” in senior offensive lineman Cole Killingsworth shortly after he arrived.
“My first year back at Enterprise, the coaches told me, ‘We can’t wait for you to see this kid, he’s a great offensive lineman and a center,’” Hanson recalled. “I was really fired up to get up there, but they said before I see him not to judge him on his size. He puts people twice his size on their back play after play after play, and I’ve never been shocked when I see it.”
A three-year starter, Killingsworth has made his way around the offensive line, playing as center, guard and blocking back. “He got a little touchdown—love that—always good to see those big boys score,” Hanson added. In the two years Hanson has been part of the program, not only has he seen Killingsworth grow as a player, he’s also seen him grow as a man.
“I’ve seen him become a man and make men around him, and like I say for everyone I coach, I hope I’ve taught him life lessons he can take with him other than football,” he said. “He’s like a second coach on the field and we wish we could have him back next year. We love this kid. He’s one of the hardest working guys I’ve ever been around. I’ve known his family a lot of my life, and there’s no doubt in my mind he’s been raised right and that’s why he is the kind of guy he is.
“He’s a true wildcat and I love him. I hope knows how much I’m gonna miss him. I’m gonna hate to see him go.”
After the 2019 season, the coaching staff decided to give an award in honor of legendary EHS coach Bill Bacon to the player who “most exemplifies athletic, academic and moral excellence on and off the football field,” head coach Rick Darlington said. They didn’t want it to be a “best player” award, but something deeper.
“We wanted to have an award that would recognize a young man who was a great player and also a great teammate. Someone who was a great student and someone who was a man built for others who would serve and had great morals about him,” he said.
This season, Killingsworth was one of two recipients of the Bill Bacon Wildcat Award.
At the end of the ceremony, Killingsworth took to the podium to thank his coaches and teammates for an unforgettable experience.
“Right around two years ago to the day, we started our first workouts and our first day with Coach D and his new staff. We didn’t know what to expect, but we knew things were going to soon change by the way we worked out and did things the right way,” he said. “He taught us you’re never out of the fight in anything in life, whether it’s a game, school, anything you do. He’s taught me and these seniors toughness and to never stop believing. I want to thank him and this senior class and all the coaches. Hokahey.”