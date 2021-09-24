 Skip to main content
Kinston 2021 Homecoming Court
Shown left to right is Madison Lolley, sophomore attendant; Rachel Hall, junior attendant; Faith Peters, senior attendant; Brooke Senn, 2021 Homecoming Queen; Griffin Holley, senior attendant; Gracie Perry, senior attendant, and Laken White, freshman attendant. Sophomore attendant Emma Turner is not pictured.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The students at Kinston High School have elected their 2021 Homecoming Court. Homecoming activities at Kinston will commence with the parade on September 24 at 2:15 followed by an open house and alumni reception in the auditorium. Masks must be worn inside the building. The queen and her court will be presented at halftime during the homecoming game against Barbour County. Kick-off will be at 7:00.

