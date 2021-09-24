Kinston 2021 Homecoming Court

The students at Kinston High School have elected their 2021 Homecoming Court. Homecoming activities at Kinston will commence with the parade on September 24 at 2:15 followed by an open house and alumni reception in the auditorium. Masks must be worn inside the building. The queen and her court will be presented at halftime during the homecoming game against Barbour County. Kick-off will be at 7:00.