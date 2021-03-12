Kinston reports 2 cases of COVID-19

Coffee County Schools announced Thursday afternoon through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that just two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the school system. This brings the total number of cases in the county school system to 204.
Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:
“This week, Coffee County School System has only two cases of COVID-19 to report.
“Cases continue to decline in our schools. Zion Chapel School has no cases, New Brockton Elementary School has no cases, New Brockton High School has no cases and Kinston School has two student cases. This brings our total cases of COVID-19 to 204 since Aug. 10.
“We still have a little over a quarter of our school year left. Many decisions have to be made regarding several activities and functions before we finish this 2020-2021 school year. I am concerned about returning to school after our Spring Break on March 26—April 2, 2021. We had an increase of COVID-19 cases after returning to school both from the Thanksgiving and Christmas Holidays.
“As of now, we still plan on having proms, honors recognition programs, graduations and other end-of-year programs. Most of these activities will still have restrictions, but we will strive to make them as normal as possible and still follow COVID-19 protocols.”
Data and statisticsAs of Thursday afternoon, Coffee County had a total of 83 new cases over the last 14 days, bringing the total since March to 5,285. The county’s death toll has now reached 104.
Alabama’s new statewide statistics are 502,263 total cases, 11,699 over the last 14 days, 10,274 deaths and 46,442 total hospitalizations since March 2020. In last Thursday’s report, Alabama’s numbers were as follows: 498,076 total cases, including 14,095 new cases over the previous 14 days, 10,094 deaths and 45,723 total hospitalizations.
Vaccinations
To date, 1,731,965 vaccine doses have been delivered to Alabama, and 1,176,914 doses have been administered: 742,258 people have received at least one dose, while 440,983 people have completed the series. While the majority of those numbers represent Pfizer (556,603) and Moderna (611,566), 8,745 doses of the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine have already been administered since the week of March 6.