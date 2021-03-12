Kinston reports 2 cases of COVID-19

Coffee County Schools announced Thursday afternoon through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that just two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the school system. This brings the total number of cases in the county school system to 204.

Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:

“This week, Coffee County School System has only two cases of COVID-19 to report.

“Cases continue to decline in our schools. Zion Chapel School has no cases, New Brockton Elementary School has no cases, New Brockton High School has no cases and Kinston School has two student cases. This brings our total cases of COVID-19 to 204 since Aug. 10.

“We still have a little over a quarter of our school year left. Many decisions have to be made regarding several activities and functions before we finish this 2020-2021 school year. I am concerned about returning to school after our Spring Break on March 26—April 2, 2021. We had an increase of COVID-19 cases after returning to school both from the Thanksgiving and Christmas Holidays.