Lady cats golf finishes third

Enterprise High School’s Lady Wildcats finished third in the Lady Panther Invitational hosted by Smiths Station High School Thursday, and the host team shot 307 to win the annual event.
Isabella Holtz shot 95 to lead the Wildcats to the team 326 total, and Hailey Rotenberry (111) and Meredith Black (120) were included in Enterprise’s counting scores.
Girls’ high school tournaments count three players’ scores for team totals, meaning Enterprise’s Maci McCarty’s 120 was Thursday’s non-counting score.
Thursday was Rotenberry’s first event since her return from COVID protocols.
“The overall score was better than Monday’s and that was due to Isabella who improved 14 strokes,” said EHS coach Rex Bynum. “It was good to have Hailey in the lineup even though she did not play as well as expected. I know her score will be much better as she continues to play; all the girls are working and competing to the best of their ability.”
Tournament final scores were: Smiths Station, 307; Auburn, 310; Enterprise, 326; Providence Christian, 345; Bibb Co., 350); and Central Phenix City, 374.