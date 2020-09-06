Ladybug swarm good omen for car buyer

Ladybug! Ladybug!

Fly away home.

Your house is on fire.

And your children all gone.

- Nursery rhyme

Cabin fever in late August? Yes, apparently it’s a real thing. Especially in 2020, a year that will likely be good riddanced more than most. To cure my recent feelings of hermit-ism, I headed out to walk the trail up the mountain we call Pinnacle.

The paths that day were full. Cabin fever was definitely real. There were guys and kids and dogs and ladies. Oh, and ladybugs, which outnumbered us all.

I had come upon a swarm of them about half way up, on the southwest side. I stood as they landed on me, first one, then five, then a hundred. Two ladies of the human kind came upon me, and one of them said, “Do you know you are covered in ladybugs?”

“It happens to me everywhere I go,” I told her, as they began to cover her as well. Then the other lady slipped and fell, but fortunately she was well-padded in back and no harm done, except to a few ladybugs that had chosen to rest there. Red-faced, she picked herself up and moved on, down towards the base and its low-dwelling insects.

I moved back toward the main trail. The further I hiked the less I was covered in ladybugs. I felt one climbing up my chest, inside of my shirt. I shook her out and looked behind me and saw a magical swarm darting through the sun’s rays. You aren’t supposed to kill a ladybug. It’s bad luck, which didn’t bode well for the woman I had seen fall.