Lake Realty earns More than a Million awards

All four agents at the Lake Realty real estate agency in Elba have earned the prestigious More than a Million award, a milestone given to agents who sell over $1 million worth of property.

As if selling over a million dollars wasn’t already something to celebrate, owner and agent Kaye Ellis said the awards were handed out well after the agents had reached their goal.

Ellis, Felicity Jackson, Heather Pope, Gloria Hudson and Katelyn Calhoun were all recognized when the awards were given last Monday.

Two were at about $1.5 million, she said, while one hit the $4 million mark and she hit the $5 million mark. Add in a global pandemic to the mix and their success becomes even more impressive.

Ellis said when COVID-19 first hit the area and everything shut down that she worried they wouldn’t be able to last. Instead, interest rates started dropping and the community took advantage.

“I thought I was going to have to lock the doors, but no,” she said. “I worried in March because things were going good, but not this good. I thought, ‘Oh, it’s over now.’ But it’s just been booming.”

Ellis said they’ve sold over 60 homes this year, which is more than usual at this point in the year, and average six to eight closings a week.

Ellis formed Lake Realty in the basement of her home on Gant Lake in February of 2018, and after gaining support from her hometown, she moved the business to where it currently sits at 482 Claxton Avenue. Three more agents and an assistant were added along the way.