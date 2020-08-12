You are the owner of this article.
Lake Realty earns More than a Million awards

The More than a Million awards were given Monday, Aug. 3. at the Lake Realty office. Pictured from left are Katelyn Calhoun, office assistant, and agents Felicity Jackson, Kaye Ellis, Gloria Hudson and Heather Pope.

All four agents at the Lake Realty real estate agency in Elba have earned the prestigious More than a Million award, a milestone given to agents who sell over $1 million worth of property.

As if selling over a million dollars wasn’t already something to celebrate, owner and agent Kaye Ellis said the awards were handed out well after the agents had reached their goal.

Ellis, Felicity Jackson, Heather Pope, Gloria Hudson and Katelyn Calhoun were all recognized when the awards were given last Monday.

Two were at about $1.5 million, she said, while one hit the $4 million mark and she hit the $5 million mark. Add in a global pandemic to the mix and their success becomes even more impressive.

Ellis said when COVID-19 first hit the area and everything shut down that she worried they wouldn’t be able to last. Instead, interest rates started dropping and the community took advantage.

“I thought I was going to have to lock the doors, but no,” she said. “I worried in March because things were going good, but not this good. I thought, ‘Oh, it’s over now.’ But it’s just been booming.”

Ellis said they’ve sold over 60 homes this year, which is more than usual at this point in the year, and average six to eight closings a week.

Ellis formed Lake Realty in the basement of her home on Gant Lake in February of 2018, and after gaining support from her hometown, she moved the business to where it currently sits at 482 Claxton Avenue. Three more agents and an assistant were added along the way.

“My idea was just to piddle in real estate a little, show some houses on the lake and put folks in my boat and drive around on the lake,” she said. “But I’m from Elba so people found out and started asking me to list or show houses in Elba, and every day before 8 a.m. I’d be in Elba. We bought a building from the city and completely remolded it; it’s right across from the post office on a corner lot, so we get a lot of walk-ins. It’s in the perfect location.”

Lake Realty continues to grow as Ellis searches for two more agents to add to the team.

