Lakota helicopter damaged in “mishap” at Brown Stagefield
Air ambulance

A two-person flight crew was transported away from Brown Stagefield by air ambulance following an "aircraft mishap" in a UH-72 Lakota helicopter Tuesday morning. The incident is currently under investigation.

 PHOTO COURTEST COFFEE COUNTY EMA

An “aircraft mishap” at Brown Stagefield involving a UH-72 Lakota helicopter and two crewmen Tuesday morning is currently under investigation, officials at Fort Rucker said in a statement.

The statement reads as follows:

“At about 9 a.m. April 20, Fort Rucker officials were notified of a mishap with an UH-72 Lakota helicopter near Brown Stagefield. The two-person crew was conducting flight training.

“First responders and officials from the unit arrived at the stagefield shortly after. The aircrew were transported for medical treatment. No fatalities were reported. The aircraft did sustain damage.”

The Coffee County Emergency Management Agency reported taht New Brockton Fire was dispatched and responded with Attack One and Engine 2. They also requested Elba Fire for mutual aid. Fort Rucker Fire units responded, as well as multiple Enterprise Rescue units.

Two patients were transported from the scene by air ambulance, and no additional information is available at this time.

Other agencies that responded to the scene included Coffee County EMA, Coffee County E911 and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.

“We would like to thank all responding agencies, as well as Enterprise and Elba Dispatch, for their efforts during this incident,” officials with the EMA stated.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

