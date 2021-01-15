Lasting memories from an unforgettable year

In one of his early movies, actor Jimmy Stewart’s well-oiled character mumbled, “the world is turpsy turby,” one way of saying this country is near tohubohu, the “Word of the Day” January 12.
By now, most Americans may know something could be amiss in Washington, and for some reason, many people are wearing masks, some with their favorite team’s logo on them, sitting far apart in uncrowded sports arenas and getting their food “to go” in dwindling numbers of eateries.
Tuesday, former Enterprise Ledger editor Kyle Mooty reported espying a self-appointed sports authority arguing that Alabama’s National Championship should include an *, explaining UA’s 13-0 record came in an abbreviated 2020 season.
OK, while playing 13 instead of 15 games, the fact Alabama is the only team in the Amway Coaches Poll in USA Today’s final Top 25 to play 13 total games should count for something with the *-wielding lady.
Eleven of those games were SEC-mandated.
Other memories from 2020’s college football season include a cheating scandal at West Point, increased use of the transfer portal, coaches Ed Orgeron, Lane Kiffin and Dabo Swinney possibly tweeting one time too many, Notre Shame joining the Atlantic Coast Conference for 2020 (only?), growing numbers of players abandoning their teams early to prep for the NFL draft, and Vanderbilt’s 6-2 kicker Sarah Fuller playing in games.
Somebody said Clemson junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who’s entering the NFL draft, has hair longer than Fuller’s, and perhaps a tad more unmanageable on game days.
During the just-ended college pigskinnery, UA coach Nick Saban turned 69, the same age coach Paul Bryant was when he died shortly after coaching his last game, Dec. 29, 1982.
Monday’s championship win, the seventh in Saban’s career, made him the NCAA’s all-time leader in that department; Saban and Bryant have six championships apiece at UA.
One source reported every player who’s stayed at Alabama a full four seasons in Saban’s era earned at least one championship ring; another source said three autumns.
One online columnist wrote, “Saban now has more national championships than the other 129 active FBS coaches combined.”
Seeing DeVonta Smith’s last play for Alabama end in injury put him in a sad group that includes Tua Tagovailoa and Tyron Prothro.
Recent Bama signee Devonta Smith is a cornerback from Cincinnati.
Rambling a bit more.
This season, there weren’t many college/high school football games with both teams’ bands playing in the stands much less performing halftime shows. Many games were live music free.
The NCAA is in tohubohu about supposedly soon-to-be rules’ changes that’ll allow college athletes to be paid for use of their names/likenesses for commercial purposes.
As far as your scribe knows, athletes haven’t begun reserving tattoo spaces for sports equipment manufacturers, alcoholic beveragers or Cumi’s Tattoo Parlor and Grill.
Elsewhere in sports, fired hockey analyst Jeremy Roenick is suing NBC because of perceived anti-straight discrimination.
Watching Al Pacino starring in “Paterno” was maddening but not because of Al’s performance.
Other lasting sports takeaways included seeing:
Alabama ranked No. 2 in an early 2021 pre-season poll released Monday morning.
UA’s injured Jaylen Waddle and Landon Dickerson get into Monday’s game.
Enterprise High School’s Wildcats and Atlanta’s Braves, like UA, winning games while having fun.
Hmmm.
Major League Baseball voluntary pre-season workouts have begun …