Lasting memories from an unforgettable year

In one of his early movies, actor Jimmy Stewart’s well-oiled character mumbled, “the world is turpsy turby,” one way of saying this country is near tohubohu, the “Word of the Day” January 12.

By now, most Americans may know something could be amiss in Washington, and for some reason, many people are wearing masks, some with their favorite team’s logo on them, sitting far apart in uncrowded sports arenas and getting their food “to go” in dwindling numbers of eateries.

Tuesday, former Enterprise Ledger editor Kyle Mooty reported espying a self-appointed sports authority arguing that Alabama’s National Championship should include an *, explaining UA’s 13-0 record came in an abbreviated 2020 season.

OK, while playing 13 instead of 15 games, the fact Alabama is the only team in the Amway Coaches Poll in USA Today’s final Top 25 to play 13 total games should count for something with the *-wielding lady.

Eleven of those games were SEC-mandated.