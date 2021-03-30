LBW sweeps ESCC softball

Enterprise State Community College’s Weevil Women were swept in a softball doubleheader in Andalusia Saturday by Lurleen B. Wallace Community College, 2-0, 8-5, to end a dismal March 1-11.

The Weevils (6-18, 1-11) will continue plodding through their South Division schedule with 13 players, including only one healthy pitcher, beginning Thursday by entertaining Chattahoochee Valley (11-18, 5-5).

LBW (11-17, 10-2) opened a two-game South Division lead over Coastal Alabama-South (15-16, 8-2) by beating ESCC twice Saturday after the Weevils split a doubleheader with the Saints in Enterprise Thursday.

The South Division’s current third-place outfit, Wallace-Dothan (26-10, 8-4) is the division’s only team with an overall winning record.

Runs and hits were scarce for ESCC in Saturday’s 2-0, loss; Tori Watts, Keisley Cotton, Aspyn Sanchez, Mckinzi Kent and Kelsie Haygood had a single apiece.

Watts, Cotton and pitcher Sydney Arnette all drew a walk to complete the Enterprise attack.

Kent’s bat got hot in Saturday’s nightcap as she produced three hits for Enterprise; she had two RBI’s.

Cotton’s double was ESCC’s only extra base hit.