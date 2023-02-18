NEW BROCKTON—Wild pigs are arguably the most invasive wildlife species in the Southeast and how to stop them is the subject of a free lunch and learn workshop Feb. 23, sponsored by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System.

At the Coffee County Commission meeting Feb. 7, Coffee County Extension Coordinator Gavin Mauldin extended an invitation to anyone interested in learning more about the four-legged menace to not only farmers and large landowners but to the state’s wildlife as well.

Researchers at Auburn University and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System study the impacts feral hogs can have on streams and rivers, as well as populations of commercially important animals like white-tail deer and wild turkeys.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the Alabama Feral Swine Control Program, what works and what doesn’t in feral swine trapping and elimination, as well as cost share opportunities for purchasing traps offered by Soil Water Conservation.

The workshop is from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Coffee County Farm Center in New Brockton and a free lunch, provided by Wiregrass RC&D, will be available for everyone who pre-registers by calling the Coffee County Extension office at (334)-894-5596.