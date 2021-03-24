Learn all about azaleas with Alabama Extension

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – With their stunning colors and ability to grow almost anywhere, it is no surprise that azaleas are known as the royalty of the garden. In Alabama, these beautiful shrubs are the most popular shrubs used in landscaping. Because of their immense popularity, members of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s commercial horticulture and home grounds teams have developed an online opportunity for residents to learn more about them. The All About Azaleas webinar series will allow people to learn from the comfort of their own home.